‘Everyone should be petrified of Liverpool’ - Champions League reaction

Manchester City's week of misery has led to suggestions that the champagne football Pep Guardiola's team have produced this season might actually end up going flat.

There is no escaping the sense of disappointment that accompanies what was eventually a convincing loss over two legs to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final, and the concession of a two-goal lead at home to derby rivals Manchester United on a day when they could have won the Premier League title.

City's loss to Liverpool will be particularly painful given that the Champions League is the ultimate goal for the club's ambitious Abu Dhabi-based owners - but the idea that their season could now be viewed as some sort of anti-climax is nonsensical.

Pep Guardiola and his team are currently the victims of the modern trend to jump to instant judgement. They are actually the victims of their own success in making the Premier League title race seem over since they went top in September.