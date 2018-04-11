‘Everyone should be petrified of Liverpool’ - Champions League reaction
Summary
- Liverpool beat City 2-1 at Etihad Stadium (5-1 on aggregate)
- Roma overturn 4-1 deficit to knock out Barcelona
Happy birthday!
It would be remiss of me not to wish Dele Alli a happy birthday.
The Spurs and England midfielder is 22 today.
Not a bad career so far..
De Rossi's destiny?
Speaking of legends, could this be Daniele De Rossi's greatest achievement?
The 34-year-old is a true one club man, a Roma and Italy legend.
Iniesta's last hurrah?
Will last night be the last time we see Andres Iniesta in a Barcelona shirt on Europe's biggest stage.
The 33-year-old Barcelona captain said he will decide next month whether to accept an offer from a Chinese club.
The Spanish international has a "lifetime contract" with Barcelona after winning four Champions League and eight La Liga titles during his time with the club.
Record breakers
Check out this collection of Liverpool shirts.
After their team reached the final four of the Champions League, the official supporters club of Kuala Lumpur, also created a little piece of history by getting into the Malaysia book of records.
They have collected 1,278 Liverpool shirts - the most Liverpool jerseys to be displayed in Malaysia.
Liverpool came through the whirlwind - Klopp
It's probably time to hear from everyone's favourite bespectacled German football manager*...
*Unless you are a Huddersfield fan.
Baby boom?
An unexpected outcome of last night's Roma win...
Have De Rossi and co. caused a baby boom in the Italian capital?
The club are optimistic.
Coutinho to win the Champions League...with Liverpool?
Anyone think Philippe Coutinho might be regretting his £142m move to Barcelona?
Well he might still end the season as a Champions League winner after all.
The Brazilian was cup tied for the defeat to Roma, that's because he played five times for Liverpool in Champions League group stages this season.
And that might make him eligible for a medal, should the Reds win the competition.
'Why Liverpool will not fear anyone'
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger on BBC Radio 5 live
Liverpool will not be scared of anyone left in the Champions League but the team I think they would prefer to avoid in the semi-finals is Real Madrid.
Realistically, after knocking out Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate, you would now put Jurgen Klopp's side as second favourites behind Real to win the tournament - well, I would anyway.
Read more of Waddle's analysis here.
Tonight's games
Real Madrid lead Juventus 3-0 after the first-leg, thanks to a double from Cristiano Ronaldo, including THAT overhead kick.
Bayern Munich host Sevilla, the Germans holding a 2-1 lead.
But as Manchester United will attest to, it's best not to underestimate the Spanish side.
Vincenzo Montella's side are hopeful...
Champions League?
Champions League semi-finalists:
Liverpool (3rd in Premier League)
Roma (4th in Serie A)
Remaining ties:
Real Madrid (4th in La Liga) v Juventus (1st in Serie A)
Bayern Munich (1st Bundesliga) v Sevilla (7th in La Liga)
Owen criticises Messi and Suarez
Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was not impressed by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez last night in Rome.
Speaking on BT Sport he said: "I'm not sure you can not concede when you've got two strikers that don't put anything into defending.
'They are basically defending with eight outfield players against 11 and I'm not sure you can do that at the highest level."
Roma go viral
Roma's Twitter account won Twitter last night.
This is how they reacted when they scored the third goal.
And this was their full-time meme...
'Barca were out for an early-evening stroll'
Andy West
Spanish football writer
There is certainly a consensus among the Spanish media: Barcelona got what they deserved in Rome on Tuesday night, suffering elimination from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the third consecutive season after an abject performance.
It will take a while for reality to sink in as the Catalan giants come to terms with one of the most shocking results in the club's recent history.
One word sums up the difference between the two teams on the night: intensity.
Roma were buzzing all over the pitch, flying into challenges, pouncing on loose balls, pressing high up the pitch with fierce aggression to stop Barca's build-up play and getting the ball into dangerous positions as quickly as possible.
Barca, meanwhile, looked half-asleep, as though they were heading out for a gentle early-evening stroll while casually considering their plans for dinner.
Read the rest of Andy's take on Barcelona's exit here.
Odds are upset
Before last night's games, data analysts Gracenote Sports had crunched the numbers to predict club's chance of progress in the Champions League.
Liverpool's chance of reaching the semi-finals improved to 13% after their 3-0 first-leg win.
While, Barcelona had a 98% chance of a semi-final place and were favourites to lift the trophy.
How things changes, speaking of Barcelona...
Referee was wrong to disallow Sane 'goal'
Here's Pep Guardiola giving his take on what he said to the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz...
Bad decisions?
Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands after protesting what he felt were some bad decisions in the game.
But was it the culmination of a week of bad calls by referees against Manchester City?
In the first-leg they felt Mo Salah's opening goal at Anfield was offside, in the derby they felt Ashley Young's tackle on Sergio Aguero should have been a penalty, while Leroy Sane's goal was ruled offside last night.
"After the run of poor decisions he has suffered I could understand his frustration boiling over," former referee Graham Poll has written in today's Mail.
'Rome in Myth'
Corriere dello Sport (Italy)
'Imperial'
La Gazzetta dello Sport (Italy)
Over in Italy, Roma's performance is being lauded by the press...
'Total failure in Europe'
Marca (Spain)
Madrid-based Marca have gone to town on their Catalan rivals.
They have lumped Barcelona's exit in with former Nou Camp boss Pep Guardiola's defeat.
'The fall of Rome'
Mundo Deportivo (Spain)
'Failure without excuses'
Sport (Spain)
Over in Spain, the press have stuck the boot into Barcelona after their shock exit.
What a night it was in the Eternal City.
Edin Dzeko struck early to give Roma hope and Daniele de Rossi added a second-half penalty.
Defender Kostas Manolas scored the crucial third goal, heading in at the near post with eight minutes remaining.
Roma and Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.
Who would have predicted that?
Looks like Liverpool have taken a leaf out of Ronaldo and friends' Real Madrid dressing room celebrations.
At least they're all wearing their shorts still.
‘Everyone should be petrified of Liverpool’
BBC Radio 5 live
Dave, a Liverpool fan, says it is his team that should be feared in the competition, not the likes of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
Thoughts?
The fans' view
BBC Sport rounded up the views of fans and pundits on the impact the last seven days have had on City's otherwise stellar campaign.
You can read that here.
This is what Sam, a lifelong City fan had to say:
I am grateful for what we have and what we do well. People ask why l am not excited about what we are doing and it's almost as if I am waiting for the shoe to drop. There is a sting in tail somewhere. Decisions went against us but that's football.
'Waiting for the shoe to drop' , that's a new one on me Sam. Like it though.
'City are victims of their own success'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Manchester City's week of misery has led to suggestions that the champagne football Pep Guardiola's team have produced this season might actually end up going flat.
There is no escaping the sense of disappointment that accompanies what was eventually a convincing loss over two legs to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final, and the concession of a two-goal lead at home to derby rivals Manchester United on a day when they could have won the Premier League title.
City's loss to Liverpool will be particularly painful given that the Champions League is the ultimate goal for the club's ambitious Abu Dhabi-based owners - but the idea that their season could now be viewed as some sort of anti-climax is nonsensical.
Pep Guardiola and his team are currently the victims of the modern trend to jump to instant judgement. They are actually the victims of their own success in making the Premier League title race seem over since they went top in September.
A lot can happen in a week.
Just ask Manchester City.
4 April: Lose 3-0 to Liverpool in Champions Legaue
7 April: Lose 3-2 to Manchester United in the Premier League and miss chance to win the title
10 April: Lose 2-1 to Liverpool and get knocked out of the Champions League
Next up?
A trip to Wembley to face Tottenham on Saturday night...
LATEST GOSSIP - Martial to leave Man Utd?
One story all the papers are talking about today are the rumors that Anthony Martial wants out of Manchester United.
You can read that story and the rest of today's gossip here.
What happened in the game
Gabriel Jesus had put City ahead after two minutes at the Etihad, but the drama increased even further when Leroy Sane's goal was ruled off-side and Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands for his protests.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's second-half goals completed a miserable week for City.
Liverpool are into their first Champions League semi for 10 years, as they target a sixth European cup.
Here's how the papers saw it....
Roma stun Barca
Amazingly Liverpool's 2-1 win at the Etihad, which put them into the Champions League semi-finals with a 5-1 aggregate victory, was not even the biggest story of the night.
Step forward Roma.
The team fourth in Serie A lost the first-leg 4-1 at the Nou Camp.
But at the Stadio Olimpico they stunned Barcelona, a team who are yet to lose in La Liga.
The Italians won the leg 3-0 to pull off a sensational comeback.