Liverpool news conference

you can listen to live commentary and follow our live text on the BBC Sport website tomorrow.
'Hopefully we can take another step'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Liverpool
Asked if Liverpool have 'come alive' in the Champions League this season, Van Dijk added: "It is pretty clear, a lot of goals, great results, It has been a great campaign so far and we can hopefully make the next step tomorrow night."
'We have to win the game'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Liverpool
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk: "It is pretty clear defending a 3-0 lead is going to be
strange but we need to come here with the mindset it is still 0-0, we want to
win.
"We know we are capable of scoring goals and can defend well as a team. We
need to keep a mindset of winning the game, rather than defending a lead.
"They have so much quality, they are going to win the league, but we know
their strengths and weaknesses. We need to be 100 per cent and more to win the game."
Virgil van Dijk is chatting now.
'Test of both teams'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Liverpool
Liverpool's history in Europe - they have won the European Cup fives times - does not help the team this year, says Klopp.
"Does the experience of your grandfather help you a lot in life? You have to make your own experiences.
"European nights for Liverpool are special, expectations are high but we have
no better chance than City. It is a big test for both teams."
'We have to be at our best'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Liverpool
Klopp: "If you saw the first-half against United, in a normal game against one of best teams in the word they should have score six goals.
"We have to be at our best again."
Klopp unsure on Salah availability
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp asked if the Premier League's top scorer Mohamed Salah will play on Tuesday.
"I am not sure 100%. At 5pm we train at Melwood and see if he will be part of the training and wait for the reaction tomorrow and then make a decision."
'Not interested in favourites label'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "I am not interested in labels such as favourites or underdogs.
"There is a lot of work to not, I am thinking about who is favourite, I am thinking about going through to the next round and that is what we will try and do."
Klopp is here.
Guardiola focussed on historic comeback
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola was more interested in what Manchester City can do, rather than any faults that have been in evidence over the past few days.
On at least three occasions, Guardiola said many times this season his side had created lots of chances in a short period of time.
Like everyone else, Guardiola knows the odds are very much against City coming back from a three goal deficit against Liverpool tomorrow.
Nevertheless, he called them 'extraordinary'.
Chances are the same positive message is being repeated behind closed doors.
Liverpool team news
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp is coming up shortly, but we have a little bit of team before his news conference.
The German is hopeful of being able to call upon the services of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alberto Moreno.
The trio missed the Merseyside derby with injury.
Klopp said: “We will see in five hours until we train and we’ll know who is involved in that. I don’t know in the moment 100%, but I am quite hopeful we will have a bigger squad than we had at Everton".
But there is still no time frame for midfielder Emre Can's return from a back injury.
“That is not in the best place," said Klopp.
City have hope, but not much
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Last season, Barcelona came back from four goals down to beat Paris St Germain.
It was the biggest comeback in Champions League history and the only time any club has recovered from a three goal deficit without scoring away from home.
The size of City's task is shown by the fact clubs have only come back from a 0-2 first leg score away from home to win a knockout round match since the competition was rebranded in 1992.
It can be done
Barcelona made Champions League history last season, by becoming the first team to overturn a first-leg 4-0 deficit as they knocked out Paris St-Germain to reach the quarter-finals.
The Spanish side won 6-1 at the Nou Camp, 6-5 on aggregate.
Three of the goals were scored in the final seven minutes, in what was one of the greatest European ties of all time.
'Aguero dived'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues,19:45 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola does a nice line in sarcasm.
Asked if striker Sergio Aguero was fit and there had been any reaction to the heavy tackle by Ashley Young that many observers felt warranted a red card in Saturday's Manchester derby, Guardiola replied in two words.
"He dived."
'We can create and be clinical'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola: "The perfect scenario is to go through. Every time we play Liverpool we know each other. If we concede a goal, don't give up. We did many times, we can in a short space of time create chances and be clinical. But even if we are not clinical we have to move on.
"Liverpool is really well defensively organised. it is not easy to create chances but we will try."
'Otamendi is one of the reasons of our success'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola was asked about defender Nicolas Otamendi, who was at fault for United's winner.
"Otamendi isn’t just huge quality, he has huge mentality. The third goal (against United) he has to defend his back. But we are here in quarter-final and 13 points clear and Otamendi is one of the reasons why."
'It will be a good lesson'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola was asked whether his side's mental state had been affected by their
last two results.
He said: "I don't know but if we are not able to cope with that psychologically it will
be a good lesson for the future. It is a test, football like life is a
challenge.
"We have 90 minutes plus extra time and what we have shown this year - even in
the last game - we can create a lot of chances in the last few minutes."
'European success will happen sooner or later'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola: "We need titles in Europe, which is complicated. Maybe not tomorrow but what this club has done in the last 10 years, the facilities, the desire to make it happen, it will happen. If not this season, maybe next, but sooner or later it will happen."
'My team is exceptional'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola: "I know people judge the results, but the performance of my teams is extraordinary, not comparable to many others, it is top.
"It is exceptional, a joy to be manager, I am so delighted. Even when we went 3-2 down to United the way we played was outstanding. I am so happy."
'The fans arrive in the right way'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola says he doesn't expect any revenge attack on the Liverpool bus, in retaliation to last week's attack on the City bus.
"Since I am here it has never happened, the fans arrive in the right way. We knew it would be tough when we arrived in Liverpool and unfortunately it happened.
"Where were the police?
Tomorrow the police know exactly what they have to do.
"For our fans it is just a football game. Come to the game and support us
during the game. What happened last week has happened."
'We need the perfect game'
Man City v Liverpool (19:45 BST)
Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "We have to make the almost perfect game to go through."
And now for Pep.
'A clean sheet is important'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Manchester City
Fernandinho: "The most important thing is to keep a clean sheet and score goals.
"Tomorrow we must be together - the fans, the players, the staff. That’s my faith. We have to be together and fight until the end."
'Time for experienced players to take over'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
More from Fernandinho: "The only way to play good football is to have a strong mentality.
"Now is the time for the experienced players to take over, be in charge, stay in front of the group and to keep spirits high.
We are so close to becoming champions and we want to go through".
'We will fight till the end'
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45 BST)
Manchester City
City's Brazil midfielder Fernandinho: "It was a tough week, two defeats in a row, six goals conceded but that is in the past already and we just focus on tomorrow night's game.
"It is not easy to turn around but will fight for that and fight till the end."
Lots of interest
Man City v Liverpool (Tues, 19:45BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Pep Guardiola press conferences are usually quite well attended.
However, the interest in today's media briefing is even greater than usual.
City have had a rare bad week and Guardiola must find a way of overcoming a 3-0 first leg defeat against Liverpool tomorrow if they are to reach the last four of the Champions League.
Guardiola is due to hold his press conference at 12:00 BST. Midfielder Fernandinho will be with him.
Title celebrations on hold
Manchester City had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the title on Saturday by beating Manchester United at the Etihad.
The party had already started in the first-half as they race into a 2-0 lead...
But then came an extraordinary 45 minutes of football.
United finally turned up and became the ultimate party-poopers.
Final score City 2-3 United.
A dull derby day
It was derby day in the north west on Saturday.
First up, Liverpool played out a dull draw with neighbours Everton.
Jurgen Klopp chose to rest Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian struggling with a groin injury.
But will he be fit for Tuesday?
Advantage Liverpool
Three goals in 31 minutes saw Liverpool blow City away at Anfield last week and take a giant step towards the semi-finals.
City, the soon to be crowned Premier League champions, have it all to do at the Etihad.
Coming up
And so to today.
We will be hearing from both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.
The City boss is up first some time from 12:00 BST, with his Liverpool counterpart in front of the press from 13:00 BST.
So many, many talking points.
A drab goalless draw, a 3-2 thriller.
That was Saturday and this is now.
The derbies are done and it is time to turn our attention back to the Champions League and what a game we have in store on Tuesday.
