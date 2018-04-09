Liverpool news conference

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk: "It is pretty clear defending a 3-0 lead is going to be strange but we need to come here with the mindset it is still 0-0, we want to win.

"We know we are capable of scoring goals and can defend well as a team. We need to keep a mindset of winning the game, rather than defending a lead.

"They have so much quality, they are going to win the league, but we know their strengths and weaknesses. We need to be 100 per cent and more to win the game."