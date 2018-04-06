Premier League news conferences including Merseyside & Manchester derby build-up

Getty Images

Moyes was asked to assess Chelsea's recent form and their home defeat by Tottenham last weekend.

"I have seen Chelsea a lot this season and I think, up until Eriksen scoring a worldy of a goal, they were on top against Spurs and would have been more than happy with their performance," he said.

"The standard of the teams at the top of the Premier League is so high and, on any given day, one of them can beat the other.

"As champions, everyone wants to take it off you the next year."

On his own team's battle to stay in the top flight Moyes was upbeat. He said: "It's massively important to be in control of our own destiny and not being reliant on other results.

"We've got Stoke City next weekend, then Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton all at home and I'm hopeful the crowd and everyone associated with the Club will play their part in getting us over the line."