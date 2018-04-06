Premier League news conferences including Merseyside & Manchester derby build-up
- Everton & Liverpool kick off weekend on Saturday (12:30 BST)
- Man City can win title in Saturday's Manchester derby (17:30 BST)
- Updates from Chelsea, Newcastle, Southampton, West Brom & West Ham
By Greg O'Keeffe and Steve Sutcliffe
Hughes: 'Positivity a bare minimum'
Arsenal v Southampton (Sun 14:15 BST)
Southampton
Mark Hughes did not mince his words when it came to what he expects at the very least from his players in North London.
Saints are without a win in their last five games and the former Stoke boss said: "We’ve got to go there and get a positive result.
"The bare minimum is a good performance for the travelling fans and to be positive in our outlook.”
Hughes: 'I expect a reaction'
Arsenal v Southampton (Sun, 14:15 BST)
Southampton
Southampton might be in the mire in 18th, two points from safety but at least boss Mark Hughes can travel to Arsenal with a clean bill of health.
A small mercy perhaps especially after last week's 3-0 defeat to West Ham, which left Hughes reaching for the DVD player this week. Watching that masterpiece back with his squad can't have been much fun!
“I expect a reaction from the team," Hughes said.
"We need to be more resilient when momentum goes against us. I’ve told them this week what is acceptable in games and what isn’t."
Moyes: 'It's massive to control our own destiny'
Chelsea v West Ham (Sun 16:30 BST)
West Ham United
Moyes was asked to assess Chelsea's recent form and their home defeat by Tottenham last weekend.
"I have seen Chelsea a lot this season and I think, up until Eriksen scoring a worldy of a goal, they were on top against Spurs and would have been more than happy with their performance," he said.
"The standard of the teams at the top of the Premier League is so high and, on any given day, one of them can beat the other.
"As champions, everyone wants to take it off you the next year."
On his own team's battle to stay in the top flight Moyes was upbeat. He said: "It's massively important to be in control of our own destiny and not being reliant on other results.
"We've got Stoke City next weekend, then Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton all at home and I'm hopeful the crowd and everyone associated with the Club will play their part in getting us over the line."
Benitez: 'Dubravka is a talker'
Leicester City v Newcastle United (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Newcastle United
Raael Benitez has also talked up the presence of Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 29, who has expressed his willingness to remain at Newcastle beyond his six-month loan from Sparta Prague.
"He’s a keeper with experience and someone who is a talker, giving instructions to defenders," says Benitez.
"Apart from the saves, he’s aware of things going on around the box and that’s crucial for a defender."
Moyes: Antonio injury woes go on
Chelsea v West Ham (Sun 16:30 BST)
West Ham United
West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that forward Michail Antonio is out for the remainder of the campaign.
"He's going to have an operation on his hamstring and the biggest thing now is to get him ready for next season," said Moyes.
"We'll miss his great strength and pace.
"He picked up a hamstring injury at the end of last season and has never really recovered from it. He's had some big injuries since I've been here."
On playmaker Manuel Lanzini's fitness Moyes added: "He's got a medial ligament injury. He's able to run in straight lines at the minute. I wouldn't completely rule him out but he's a doubt."
Joselu back in contention?
Leicester City v Newcastle United (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Newcastle United
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has also been addressing the media ahead with a trip to Leicester City on the agenda for tomorrow.
Islam Slimani made a welcome return from injury in last weekend's win over Huddersfield but the Algeria international is ineligible to face his parent club.
That potentially means that Joselu - deep breath Newcastle fans - fit again after an ankle injury, may return. The Spaniard has scored just four goals this term.
Will he be the man to help the Magpies reach the magical 40 point mark. They are on 35 at the moment.
Moore: Chadli close but Sturridge still out
West Brom v Swansea (Sat 15:00 BST)
West Bromwich Albion
Moore had mixed news on the injury front for the struggling Baggies.
He said: "Nacer (Chadli) has been back involved in training. Daniel Sturridge isn't quite there yet but he's making real progress.
"The week has been good and the players have been superb. The staff have been superb as well.
"We're looking forward to the game tomorrow."
Moore: 'The message is unity and family'
West Brom v Swansea (Sat 15:00 BST)
West Bromwich Albion
Albion are cut adrift at the basement, 10 points from safety, and now being led by caretaker boss Darren Moore after manager Alan Pardew was relieved of his duties earlier this week.
But Moore is determined. "It's in my blood to want to do well and want to win," he said.
"The supporters know that any challenge I am faced with I will tackle it head on. Hopefully i'll get a good reception from the fans, but for me it's all about togetherness tomorrow. The message from me is unity and family.
"Anybody who knows me will know that all I'm focused on is Swansea on Saturday and nothing more than that. Together as a group we are really looking forward to the game."
All present and correct
Man City v Man Utd (Sat, 17:30BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Apart from reserve keeper Sergio Romero, who has a knee injury, Jose Mourinho had all his senior players at training today.
That included defensive pair Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, who have not started a game in the Premier League since August and October respectively.
There could also be a 325th appearance for Antonio Valencia who joined Manchester United from Wigan in 2009.
Jose's not in a chatty mood
Man City v Man Utd (Sat, 17:30BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
The last time I was at a Manchester United pre-match press conference, Jose Mourinho came out with an answer than was 13 minutes long.
Today his entire press conference didn't last that length of time, and that includes the briefing for the newspapers that is embargoed until 10.30pm.
Essentially, he did not want to talk about the impact Wednesday night's defeat will have on tomorrow's Manchester derby.
His didn't want to talk about the gap to Manchester City.
And he certainly didn't want to answer my question about whether buying Alexis Sanchez in January shows United can compete with City.
Mourinho to the point
Man City v Man Utd (Sat,17:30 BST)
Manchester United
There is also a prickly moment at Carrington when a journalist asks Jose Mourinho if Liverpool's approach against Manchester City has shown him how to defeat the league leaders.
"I am not a pundit. I am not going to comment anything about Liverpool," says Mourinho.
Well that was to the point from the United boss, who also brushed off a question about Alexis Sanchez from BBC Sport's Simon Stone.
No man's land in second
Man City v Man Utd (Sat,17:30 BST)
Manchester United
Forget the training ground smiles or the fact that Manchester United are second in the Premier League.
Trailing runaway leaders Manchester City by 16 points places them in a sort of No man's land that the United boss Jose Mourinho, clearly doesn't relish.
"It's easy to go to the books and to understand that with this number of points we would normally have been close most seasons," he says.
"We are not because City have a good number of points. It is very difficult for the second team to be (not) fighting for the title, which we are not at this moment."
Guardiola handles bus question calmly
Manchester City v Manchester United (Sat, 17:30 BST)
Alex Hendley, who was at the press conference for BBC Sport, writes: 'Yellow ribbon on show and more than slightly stern faced, Guardiola emphasises that the game tomorrow is a different competition, and that Wednesday's result won't affect that.
A touch of an intake of breath in the room as the City manager faces his first question surrounding the team bus at Anfield - but with a wry smile Pep seems calm enough in his response.
Pep's demeanour is confident on questions regarding Gabriel Jesus' performance at Anfield, hand and head gestures aplenty.
He was happy with the Brazilian's performance, irrespective of the player himself's comments.
'My motivation is to finish second'
Man City v Man Utd (Sat,17:30 BST)
Manchester United
So what exactly has Jose Mourinho had to say when his chief rival, Pep Guardiola, across the road is on the cusp of the Premier League title? It's not exactly the scenario any Manchester United boss would relish surely?
It looks like he's played it with a straight bat. "My motivation is to finish second," he says.
"Mathematically the top four is not done.That is first objective. After that I don't hide. In practical terms 2nd, 3rd, 4th is the same because we don't win the title but we qualify for the Champions League group phase. I prefer to finish second, we have been in second position for many months.
"My objective for tomorrow is to try to have points to finish second."
Guardiola: 'We need the fans more than ever'
Manchester City v Manchester United (Sat 17:30 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola feels the City fans can play a big part in a win on Saturday.
"It will be so important in bad moments that we feel our supporters are there," he said. "Sometimes the players, managers they don’t deserve the supporters but that is not the case (here).
"Wednesday was a tough result, so difficult, but we’re going to try. Liverpool played like they always do at Anfield - the first 25 minutes of the second half we were good."
Danny Ings to start?
Everton v Liverpool (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Liverpool
When one door closes and all that. Should Mo Salah not be fit their may finally be some good news for Danny Ings whose time at Anfield has been blighted by injuries.
"Thank god Danny is here and in good shape. I will not say that I can guarantee it but there’s a good chance he could start tomorrow," says his manager Jurgen Klopp.
"We have a few hours to go until we go into the hotel so you will see who is available or not when you see the line-up tomorrow. It is not about rotation but I don’t want to give too much away."
The big Mo question?
Everton v Liverpool (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Liverpool
Forget Americanisms and talk of momentum, the only Mo that Liverpool supporters are interested in (and possibly Everton and Man City fans too) is whether a certain Mohamed Salah will be fit tomorrow after limping off against Manchester City on Wednesday night.
The Egyptian has reportedly been spending some time in an oxygen chamber to heal a groin problem.
"We tried everything to make him available and there's still 23 hours to go until we start so let’s see what happens," said boss Jurgen Klopp.
"I cannot make Mo available because it’s the derby. I don’t think any of our supporters would want to do that. If he is a doubt he will not be involved."
It's not like he's scored many goals this season is it? Just the 38!
Guardiola: 'Three massive games on the horizon'
Manchester City v Manchester United (Sat 17:30 BST)
"We have three massive games coming up - United, Liverpool and Spurs - we have to see the players condition," said Guardiola.
"We have training later and we will see later. We will prepare the team to win the game."
Asked about the fitness of Sergio Aguero, who missed the 3-0 defeat by Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, he said: "I don’t know right now.
"We have training this afternoon and we will see his physical condition."
Guardiola: 'We are close but we have to focus'
Manchester City v Manchester United (Sat 17:30 BST)
Manchester City
Perhaps unsurprisingly Pep Guardiola doesn't want too much title talk before this fire-cracker on Saturday, as his side face rivals United at the Etihad stadium.
Despite the fact a win will clinch his side the Premier League crown, the Catalan wants to remain calm.
He said: "We are close to being champions. It’s a coincidence because it’s the derby but it doesn’t matter. We just have to be focused on what we have to do to win the game."
Outstanding thing for City to do
Everton v Liverpool (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp's tone is reconciliatory at the start of his press conference as he praises Manchester City for stopping their team bus to help a female Liverpool supporter on their exit from Anfield.
"Manchester City did what they did, their medical team did what they did, it was an outstanding thing to do and leaves us even more in a situation where I think it’s [the earlier trouble} all strange.
"The atmosphere during the game was one of the best."
'Because of a few idiots it may never happen again'
Everton v Liverpool (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Liverpool
Now time for some Jurgen Klopp who has unsurprisingly had to pick up on events on and off the pitch at Anfield on Wednesday, before, during and after their 3-0 Champions League victory over Manchester City.
European football's governing body Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool after the City team bus was attacked on its way to the stadium.
"You go with your own bus through the crowd and it feels fantastic, the support ,the passion. and then you get into the stadium and the first thing I heard was something about the bus of Manchester City being smashed and it kills everything," Klopp said.
"You give people the opportunity to do something good and because of a few idiots it may never happen again."
Allardyce: 'We have advantage if we can take it'
Everton v Liverpool (Sat 12:30 BST)
Everton
Sam Allardyce believes the timing of the Merseyside derby, in between two legs of Liverpool's Champions League quarter final with Manchester City, could prove beneficial to his side.
He said: "I think it's an advantage we could possibly take. If we had to play Liverpool in a derby match it's a good time to do that in between the to Champions League games.
"If Jurgen changes the team it'll still be strong and fresh. It'll be interesting to see his selection but it's all about us as well.
"The approach has to be about us getting better at nullifying their attacking options. That's their main strength and we have to snuff it out - not just Mo Salah.
"The players can do it if they really believe it.
"I've played Liverpool with other teams I've been with and we've won or drew and I've won at the big boys before so I know how to do it but it's a derby which makes it extra difficult."
'Not the time to complain or cry'
Chelsea v West Ham (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Chelsea
Some fighting talk from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte who has clearly not given up on fourth spot in the Premier League despite being eight points Tottenham.
"We have responsibility to fight for a Champions League place, and that we must show pride, desire and will," he says.
"Now is not the time to complain or to cry."
Allardyce: 'We will copy Liverpool to win the derby'
Everton v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 BST)
Everton
Sam Allardyce has explained what his side needs to do in order to beat their rivals at Goodison tomorrow - copy them.
"I have to say to my players we've got to do to Liverpool, what Liverpool did to Man City because that's the sort of plan I've put together in the past," he said.
'Courtois and Pedro could play'
Chelsea v West Ham (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Chelsea
Now for some team news from Antonio Conte. The Italian says that David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are out of Sunday's game, but Thibaut Courtois and Pedro "could' feature".
Courtois' last match was in the 3-0 Champions League defeat at Barcelona on 14 March.
Wilkins 'an ambassador for Football'
Chelsea v West Ham (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has arrived for his pre-West Ham press conference and has kicked-off with a eulogy to former Blues captain Ray Wilkins who died on Wednesday aged 61.
'It's tragic news," Conte said.
"I was lucky to know him and speak with him many times. He was a legend for this club, an ambassador for football. It's very difficult to accept this news. We want to pass on our biggest condolences to his family. It's a big loss."
Looking beyond the derbies
Don't worry the focus extends beyond Manchester and Merseyside.
With updates from Chelsea, Newcastle, Southampton, West Brom and West Ham all coming this way, this afternoon.
What mood will Jose be in?
Man City v Man Utd (Sat,17:30 BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
So, how will Jose Mourinho approach his press conference today?
Effusive in his praise of the champions-elect, amused by the European defeat on a ground where he was heavily criticised for getting a draw, or trying to ignore the fact Manchester City will win the title if they beat Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow altogether.
We will be finding out shortly.
Another Aguero moment?
Man City v Man Utd (Sat,17:30 BST)
The countdown is on at the Etihad Stadium.
Will another Sergio Aguero moment clinch the Premier League title?
Aguero was missing at Anfield on Wednesday evening in Manchester City's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Liverpool but has always shown himself to be the man for the big occasion, particularly against Manchester United.
The Argentine has scored eight times in 11 appearances against the Reds. Not too shabby at all!
Welcome In
Now then - get ready for a lively round of press conferences ahead of a potentially seismic Premier League weekend.
Two massive derbies - one with the potential for the title to be decided. In Manchester. At the Etihad.
If that doesn't get you excited you better check your pulse.
Right - let the mind games, injury updates and teasing new teams announcements commence!