Latest on Southampton & Man City plus Champions League preview

Nat J Summers: Matt Le Tissier until the end of the season... Le God loves the club, the club loves him. I’d even take Paul Merson as his assistant!!!
Steven Hendry: As a neutral I think Southampton shouldn’t rush into a decision, leave the job in the hands of the someone like Kelvin Davis.
Glen Hartley: Marco Silva was fantastic at Hull, we didn’t want him to leave but we couldn’t argue with him wanting to manage in the Premier League. He was incorrectly sacked from Watford in my opinion, Saints would be really lucky to get him.
When has your team at any level of football from grassroots up had its dream scenario become reality or got so close you could taste it?
The 2013 League Cup. As a Bradford fan it's going to live long in the memory. And of course beating Chelsea in the FA Cup as well.
I'm a Sutton United fan, and we're having a better year, than last year's famous FA Cup run! Weeks away from our debut in League Football! Been waiting 11 years! Watch out League 2!
Gary Hague: When Don caster Rovers beat Leeds at Wembley for promotion to the Championship in 2008. Even sweeter when listening to the Leeds fans working out next seasons travel to Championship opponents on the train before the game.
David Pidgeon: Is Chris Hughton interested in moving down the South Coast, he is a very impressive coach - but maybe too far under the radar?
Many Saints fans will say we should have kept Puel... but his football was even more boring than Pellegrino's. I would want some flair. Marco Silva or someone with some decent experience like Mark Hughes.
Southampton must have about £200m to spend after selling so many top players to Liverpool in the last two or three seasons, plus TV money - why not show real ambition and offer Ancelotti or Sarri the job for around £10m a year salary? Then spend £200m on players in summer. Seriously, why not?
Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle might not have enjoyed Saturday's 0-0 draw with Swansea too much at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday but he could console himself with making a significant contribution to local homeless charities.
Hoyle raised £40,000 when he joined in excess of 150 other volunteers in sleeping at the stadium on Friday night before the game.
The fundraisers were given the opportunity of sleeping in the concourses of the main stand, or between the seats in the stand itself, with most taking the later option, allowing them to look at the actual playing surface during the small hours.
Hoyle covered the cost of the event, meaning 100% of the money raised went to charity.
Dr James Holt: Gordon Strachan or Glenn Hoddle - I know it's going back to past 'mistakes' but please someone who'll inject some inspiration and certainly not Redknapp or Gary Neville- can't think of anything worse!
Andrew Oakley: I think Wilder deserves the chance in the Premier League and Southampton would be a brilliant fit. Brilliant manager with promotions from the conference, League Two and League One with three different teams. Can't see him wanting to leave Sheffield United though as promotion could still happen.
Thomas Young: Just a change of manager won't be a complete solution for Saints, the players are also to blame for the current position the club is in and action needs to be taken against them as well.
Happy to see Pellegrino go - awful manager, but the problems go much higher than him. Honestly, the damage has been done and Saints are going down regardless who they appoint. They never recovered the spark Koeman took with him when he left. Seems like no one benefited from his departure.
Please not Redknapp. He destroyed Saints the last time he was at St Mary's. He would take us straight down and leave. Just like last time.
Southampton have to wait for another manager to get sacked. Probably Pardew or Big Sam. It's all part of the managerial merry-go-round.
Guardiola 'so happy' with Man City performance
Football
Curtis: The only person Southampton truly miss is Nicola Cortese.
The main man behind the turning of the club's fortunes during the dark days.
Chad: If Southampton do go down at least it means Liverpool will be able to pick up some of their players on the cheap.
Southampton should take a gamble and go for an unknown manager. Chris Wilder has proven himself in the championship. Why not him for the new job?
When has your team at any level of football from grassroots up had its dream scenario become reality or got so close you could taste it?
Barnsley 2008 cup run. Knocked out Liverpool at Anfield and Chelsea at home then we missed a sitter and went out in the semi finals at Wembley
Dream scenario: I'm a Leicester fan - need you ask?! Oh happy days!
Arsenal winning the league away to Liverpool ('89) & United ('02) oh yeah and the unbeatables winning the league away to Spurs in '04
Mr Hyde: Yes Southampton have sold their best players, but what choice did they have when the likes of Lovren, Van Dijk, Wanyama and Lallana all flew into a rage when they weren't allowed to leave? The problem has not been keeping them, it's been replacing them.
Pat Hayward: Please NOT Mark Hughes - as a player he caused so much dissent in the Saints dressing room and caused major divisions in the team.
Sean Turner: I think there should be a window for managers. If a club can't bring in a top striker to save them from relegation, why should they be allowed the chance of a "bounce" from a new gaffer?
Some may have been tongue-in-cheek, some will be genuine, but over the last couple of hours a list of 10 names to takeover at Southampton has appeared before our eyes.
Who would be your choice?
You would you settle for to save your Premier League status?
Who would you rule out?
Harry Redknapp
Chris Wilder
Mark Hughes
Marco Silva
Alan Pardew
Sam Allardyce
Gordon Strachan
Garry Monk
Ryan Giggs
Kevin Keegan
Why is no one mentioning the fact that Ralph Krueger is a former NHL ice hockey player and coach (a poor one at that). No clue on what he is doing.
Saints new manager. Does Harry Redknapp still live on the south coast? Did an end of season escape with Birmingham just recently. Been there before too hasn't he?
Southampton will probably wait for Pardew to get sacked then give the job to him.
Focus on the FA Cup for Saints?
Football
Southampton face Wigan in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend. Can it be the turning point?
The Saints earned their place in the last eight with a 2-1 win over West Brom last month.
Just speculating. Harry Redknapp to be named as Southampton manager until the end of the season.
Marco Silva is available. Did a good job with Hull last season and Southampton’s got better players. Don’t see why he won’t be able to keep them up.
As an Everton fan I can highly recommend Sam and Sammy as Southampton's dream managerial team. Please.
Kev Farren: Saints had only one formation, relied on one up front, and played to avoid defeat rather than having a go at winning. Get Silva!
Alan Roberts: The negativity of Puel and Pellegrino and the ineffectiveness of their one striker at front formation has killed the fans enthusiasm for the Saints.
Imon West: Saints have the squad to stay up and be competing for top 10, but the manager choice after sacking Puel was terrible, and it could cost them.
The problem facing Southampton
Football
The mess they are in Pelligrino had no credentials to manage a club that finished eight in the Premier League and reached a cup final plus the club should have sold Van Dijk before the season started and appointed a manager with Premier League experience and then given the new manager the money from the sale of Van Dijk to rebuild the squad.
The problems at Southampton go higher than the manager. Les Reed has failed to appoint a decent manager in the past two attempts and not replaced the quality players that we've sold while making huge profits. The board need to swallow their pride and not appoint another yes man. Hopefully the new manager can change the atmosphere around the club and get the fans and players going again. Just have to hope it's not too little, too late.
Yes Southampton have sold their best players, but what choice did they have when the likes of Lovren, Van Dijk, Wanyama and Lallana all flew into a rage when they weren't allowed to leave. The problem has not been keeping them, it's been replacing them.
When has your team at any level of football from grassroots up had its dream scenario become reality or got so close you could taste it?
George Baker: I remember us at Man City getting the result we needed on the last day of the season 76-77 at Coventry, but still being edged out by Liverpool for the title. I was 13 years old and heart broken.
Adam Noble: Beating Brighton 2-0 in their own back yard in the Championship play-offs
Lee: Yet again the same old names, give it to a young upcoming manager from the lower leagues a go,Cowley,Lee Johnson etc!!
Marlon: Personally I'd go for Gordon Strachan, managed Saints before and finished eighth and FA Cup final same season, could certainly give some much needed welly and motivation for the players and has Premier League experience. He's certainly got the character needed.
Manchester United v Sevilla (19:45 GMT)
Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday he did not know whether midfielder Paul Pogba would return for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Sevilla.
Pogba has returned to training after missing Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool.
Forward Anthony Martial could return at Old Trafford after missing two matches.
The first leg in Seville finished 0-0,thanks largely to a superb first-half save from United's David de Gea.
Dr. Paul Skinback: Can't believe people are defending Pellegrino. Saints have a squad that should be in the top, without doubt. To be in danger of going down at this stage means he's about 15 points shy of where he should be. They miss Austin for sure but still.
Rebel With A Cause:Arsene Wenger. He needs a holiday on the coast.
Yasmin: Someone with Premier League experience, a bit of savvy and determination for the team /club and an impact maker!
Southampton have a knowledgeable board. They've signed fantastic managers over the last couple seasons. They're paying the price for not keeping hold of them.
Chairman Ralph Kruger and vice-chairman Les Read are the problem at Southampton. They should go with Pellegrino. The Saints would then march on!
Southampton should have got rid of him two months ago and got Garry Monk when he was available. A good young manager with links to the club.
Ese Agboaye: Give it to Giggsy til; the end of the season ;)
Sean Macleod: See the boring managerial go around is still going on with Hughes to Southampton. How about taking a punt on a young manager? No wonder no teams are progressing with the same old dinosaurs going round.
Ade Reynolds: From November it was obvious we'd be relegated under Pellegrino. Still had a decent squad, but everyone was off form, bemused by his tactics and sick of the cowardly approach to football.
Think Mr Giggs already has a job?
Why is everyone surprised at the predicament Southampton now find themselves in? This is the result of continually selling your best players over years . Why make a stand when you have only one left? Should have been strongly led and set up at the start of the season. Where are all the strikers?
Saints seek speedy appointment
Football
BBC Sport understands Southampton are hoping to have a replacement for Mauricio
Pellegrino in place by the weekend when they face Wigan in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Assistant manager Carlos
Compagnucci and assistant first team coach Xavier Tamarit have left the club along with Pellegrino.
Dave Watson and Kelvin Davis both remain on the coaching staff at St Mary's.
staff at St Mary's.
When has your team at any level of football from grassroots up had its dream scenario become reality or got so close you could taste it?
Connor Dobson: Sunderland sending Newcastle down after a 3-0 win over Everton
Graeme Brough: Dundee relegated Dundee United at Dens Park two years ago!
Realalescouser: Winning a fifth in Istanbul especially when 3-0 down
Pellegrino is not the problem - sacking him is like sacking Lewis Hamilton for failing to win the drivers championship in a Reliant Robin
Pellegrino should have gone months ago, we would 100% have gone down if he'd stayed in charge, makes sense to gamble with a new manager, they can't do any worse!
Southampton right to sack Pellegrino. Should not be in that position. Only one man almost guaranteed to keep Southampton up now - a certain Mr Tony Pulls!
I'm afraid Saints future is decided already with only eight games left. He should've gone in January before we lost the players as well as the fans.
It's bad enough being a Saints fan at the moment, but looking at the shortlist for a new manager is even more depressing
Who should be tied down at Southampton?
Is owning a tie in the colours of the team you want to manage a deciding factor?
Give it Hughes til end of season. Bags of Premier League experience, played for Saints, owns a decent hairdryer, and already got a red and white tie.
Get on the phone to the mighty Kevin Keegan for the remainder of the season.
Listen: 'Southampton were sleepwalking towards relegation under Pellegrino'
Football
Former Southampton defender Francis Benali gives his reaction, saying he hopes it'snot too late in the season for the club to turn their season around.
Mark Davies: Southampton do not need a manager, they need a firefighter. Two come to mind, one manages Everton and the other manages Middlesbrough. Oops!
Pellegrino criticises 'poor' Southampton spirit
Football
Mauricio Pellegrino gave his last interview as Southampton manager after the weekend's 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
I regularly watch Southampton and they have some quality players. What's missing is the final third and burying the chances when they come
I think Southampton should aim to get Marco Silva to get them away from the drop. He's got some good Premier League experience and certainly knows the game.
Donnarumma, Kenedy, Gudmundsson, Neymar
Football
Former Watford boss Marco Silva is among the candidates for the Southampton manager's job after they sacked Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday. (Mail)
Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 19, in case Belgium international Thibaut Courtois, 25, leaves Stamford Bridge. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport)
Newcastle will try to sign on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy on a permanent deal but will have to pay up to £15m for the 22-year-old Brazilian. (Mirror)
Newcastle, Leicester and Southamptonare all interested in 27-year-old Burnley and Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson. (Sun)
Philippe Coutinho says he would love 26-year-old Brazil forward Neymar to return to Barcelona. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for £198m last summer, before compatriot Coutinho, 25, moved to the Nou Camp from Liverpool in January. (Mail)
Southampton have been punished by being too loyal to their manager. Premier League is ruthless and their unwillingness to participate in the sack race may cost them their Premier League place!
Southampton were right to sack Pellegrino. They are a Premier League club and have been for many seasons and it would be such a pity to see them go down. But who are they going to appoint? Who can lead them away from the relegation battle?
Is it too late for Southampton?
Football
With just eight games left, can Southampton avoid a return to the Championship for the first time since the 2011–12 season?
But is it too late for the 17-placed Saints?
Who is the right man to step into the breach?
City's dream and United's nightmare
Manchester City's win over Stoke City last night means Manchester City's ‘dream scenario’ of winning the Premier League title against Manchester United is slowly becoming reality.
When has your team at any level of football from grassroots up had its dream scenario become reality or got so close you could taste it?
Mauricio Pellegrino: Southampton sack manager with eight games left of season
Football
Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino with the team just one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone with eight games left this season.
Kompany sees 'once in a lifetime' chance for derby-day title after win at Stoke
Football
Captain Vincent Kompany says Manchester City side have "a once in a lifetime opportunity" to win the title against rivals Manchester United after they restored their 16-point lead at the top of the table with victory at Stoke.
David Silva scored both goals at the relegation-threatened Potters to ensure the Blues can clinch the title at home to United on 7 April [17:30 BST] if they beat Everton first.
"Everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Kompany. "But steady, it won't be handed to us."
Manager Pep Guardiola took a different approach, acknowledging his side would be champions "sooner or later" but playing down the significance of sealing matters in a derby game.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Mullen
All times stated are UK
Guardiola 'so happy' with Man City performance
Football
Some may have been tongue-in-cheek, some will be genuine, but over the last couple of hours a list of 10 names to takeover at Southampton has appeared before our eyes.
Who would be your choice?
You would you settle for to save your Premier League status?
Who would you rule out?
Focus on the FA Cup for Saints?
Football
Southampton face Wigan in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend. Can it be the turning point?
The Saints earned their place in the last eight with a 2-1 win over West Brom last month.
The problem facing Southampton
Football
Manchester United v Sevilla (19:45 GMT)
Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday he did not know whether midfielder Paul Pogba would return for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Sevilla.
Pogba has returned to training after missing Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool.
Forward Anthony Martial could return at Old Trafford after missing two matches.
The first leg in Seville finished 0-0,thanks largely to a superb first-half save from United's David de Gea.
Think Mr Giggs already has a job?
Saints seek speedy appointment
Football
BBC Sport understands Southampton are hoping to have a replacement for Mauricio Pellegrino in place by the weekend when they face Wigan in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Assistant manager Carlos Compagnucci and assistant first team coach Xavier Tamarit have left the club along with Pellegrino.
Dave Watson and Kelvin Davis both remain on the coaching staff at St Mary's.
Who should be tied down at Southampton?
Is owning a tie in the colours of the team you want to manage a deciding factor?
Listen: 'Southampton were sleepwalking towards relegation under Pellegrino'
Football
Former Southampton defender Francis Benali gives his reaction, saying he hopes it'snot too late in the season for the club to turn their season around.
Listen to the 5 live Football Daily.
Mark Davies: Southampton do not need a manager, they need a firefighter. Two come to mind, one manages Everton and the other manages Middlesbrough. Oops!
Pellegrino criticises 'poor' Southampton spirit
Football
Mauricio Pellegrino gave his last interview as Southampton manager after the weekend's 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
Donnarumma, Kenedy, Gudmundsson, Neymar
Football
Former Watford boss Marco Silva is among the candidates for the Southampton manager's job after they sacked Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday. (Mail)
Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 19, in case Belgium international Thibaut Courtois, 25, leaves Stamford Bridge. (Corriere dello Sport, via Talksport)
Newcastle will try to sign on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy on a permanent deal but will have to pay up to £15m for the 22-year-old Brazilian. (Mirror)
Newcastle, Leicester and Southamptonare all interested in 27-year-old Burnley and Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson. (Sun)
Philippe Coutinho says he would love 26-year-old Brazil forward Neymar to return to Barcelona. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for £198m last summer, before compatriot Coutinho, 25, moved to the Nou Camp from Liverpool in January. (Mail)
Read the full gossip column.
Is it too late for Southampton?
Football
With just eight games left, can Southampton avoid a return to the Championship for the first time since the 2011–12 season?
But is it too late for the 17-placed Saints?
Who is the right man to step into the breach?
City's dream and United's nightmare
Manchester City's win over Stoke City last night means Manchester City's ‘dream scenario’ of winning the Premier League title against Manchester United is slowly becoming reality.
When has your team at any level of football from grassroots up had its dream scenario become reality or got so close you could taste it?
Mauricio Pellegrino: Southampton sack manager with eight games left of season
Football
Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino with the team just one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone with eight games left this season.
The Saints have won just one of their past 17 league matches and lost 3-0 at Newcastle United on Saturday.
Pellegrino, 46, was appointed in June as the successor to Claude Puel.
Saints hope to have a new manager in place before facing Wigan on Sunday for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Read the full report.
Kompany sees 'once in a lifetime' chance for derby-day title after win at Stoke
Football
Captain Vincent Kompany says Manchester City side have "a once in a lifetime opportunity" to win the title against rivals Manchester United after they restored their 16-point lead at the top of the table with victory at Stoke.
David Silva scored both goals at the relegation-threatened Potters to ensure the Blues can clinch the title at home to United on 7 April [17:30 BST] if they beat Everton first.
"Everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Kompany. "But steady, it won't be handed to us."
Manager Pep Guardiola took a different approach, acknowledging his side would be champions "sooner or later" but playing down the significance of sealing matters in a derby game.
Read the full report.