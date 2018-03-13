Latest on Southampton & Man City plus Champions League preview

Nat J Summers: Matt Le Tissier until the end of the season... Le God loves the club, the club loves him. I’d even take Paul Merson as his assistant!!!

Steven Hendry: As a neutral I think Southampton shouldn’t rush into a decision, leave the job in the hands of the someone like Kelvin Davis.

Glen Hartley: Marco Silva was fantastic at Hull, we didn’t want him to leave but we couldn’t argue with him wanting to manage in the Premier League. He was incorrectly sacked from Watford in my opinion, Saints would be really lucky to get him.