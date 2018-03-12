West Ham & Kane latest plus Premier League reaction

My comments in the 'Crooks of the Matter' go much further, but when is Jose Mourinho going to stop treating Marcus Rashford like a child? In football terms he's a grown up and Mourinho should start treating him like one.
I would have been livid being taken off in such a fixture having scored two goals. How dare Mourinho deny the lad his hat-trick by taking him off!
Jamie Carragher: Former Liverpool defender apologises for spitting incident
Football
Jamie Carragher has apologised after a video showed the former England and Liverpool defender spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.
The 40-year-old, now a television pundit for Sky Sports, had been covering his former side's 2-1 defeat by Manchester Unitedon Saturday.
The video, obtained by the Mirror,shows Carragher react by spitting at a car after being "goaded".
He said he was "totally out of order" and has apologised to the family.
West Ham face relegation if 'aggressive' atmosphere continues - Sir Trevor Brooking
Football
West Ham fans could get their club relegated if the "aggressive" climate continues, ex-Hammers forward Sir Trevor Brooking said.
The club have launched an inquiry after a number of fans invaded the pitch in Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Burnley, with Brooking saying joint chairman David Sullivan had been hit by a coin.
"Just don't come to the games at the moment until you try to allow the players to get the points to stay up," he told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek. "That atmosphere must never come back."
Brooking said the first goal scored by Burnley striker Ashley Barnes "triggered problems" and "there was a quite sizeable group then below the directors' box that came to chant in a really aggressive manner".
A few notes via the Metropolitan Police following Saturday's
game at West Ham.
1. Officers are not routinely deployed inside stadiums
unless specific intelligence requires.
2. There were more officers deployed around the game due
to planned protest.
3. As of yet, West Ham have not requested officers to be
present inside the stadium for future matches. If the request was made, the
club would have to pay for it.
Statement: "A proportionate policing plan was in
place for the match on 10th March. Additional resources were deployed due to
information received about a protest by West Ham fans before the match. This
protest passed without incident.
"We are investigating a number of pitch invasions by
individual home fans, and two allegations of assault. Officers from the Central
London football reserves were deployed to the stadium to assist.
"There have been no arrests at this time."
For those not aware there was a protest march against
the board planned for before the game but this was cancelled after Karren Brady
met with various (15) fans' groups. However, some of the fans groups disagreed
with the decision to cancel.
'Arsenal need to get fans back onside' - Wenger after win over Watford
Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his team had to "get the fans back on our side again" after ending a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a fine win over Watford.
Despite an official attendance of 59,131, there were empty seats all around the Emirates with a number of season-ticket holders seemingly put off by the Gunners' disappointing league season.
Goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Wenger's side their first league win since beating Everton 5-1 on 3 February.
"We had a disappointing period and our supporters suffered like we suffered," said Wenger.
Click here for the match report.
Pochettino 'concerned' about Kane injury
Football
We should know more about Harry Kane's injury later today, and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to avoid a "massive" problem.
He is not the only one.
Harry Kane injury concern for Tottenham Hotspur & England
Football
England striker Harry Kane will have a scan on Monday on the ankle injury he suffered during Tottenham's 4-1 win over Bournemouth.
Kane, 24, was substituted 30 minutes into Sunday's match after injuring his right ankle in a collision with home keeper Asmir Begovic.
He immediately left the field and went straight down the tunnel.
"I hope it is not a big issue," said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. "We are concerned but need to wait."
PAOK Salonika president invades pitch with gun
Football
But before we get started, this story is hard to ignore.
The Greek top-flight match between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens on Sunday was abandoned after PAOK's president invaded the pitch with a gun.
Ivan Savvidis tried to confront the referee with a gun in a hip holster after his side had an 89th-minute goal ruled offside with the score 0-0.
AEK's players left the pitch concerned for their safety and did not return.
The match was officially abandoned two hours later but it was reported that the referee had reversed his decision.
Savvidis asked his team to leave the pitch following the offside decision then marched towards the referee before being pulled back by bodyguards.
PAOK are third in the Greek top flight and could have moved within two points of leaders AEK with a win.
Missed anything?
Football
And in case you have just crawled out from under a rock, don't worry. Here's the top stories doing the rounds this Monday morning.
Slight change of pace by switching to the front pages, and the Daily Mirror having obtained video of former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
Harry Kane could potentially miss the World Cup, according to the back page of The Guardian, as Tottenham and England await results of a scan which is set to take place today.
Monday's pack pages
The Times
The main sport section in The Times features that man Harry kane and also news West Ham's under fire owners will be protected by new security measures for their next home game.
Monday's back pages
The Times
The Game pull out in The Times focuses on Arsenal's win over Watford, which came five months after Trony Deeney hit out at the Gunners.
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
It's a similar story on the back page of the Daily Express (and most other places as you can imagine) with Harry Kane's injury and Trevor Brooking's warning that "the club are in serious trouble" featuring.
Monday's back pages
The Sun
The Sun leads with Harry Kane's injury and a warning for West Ham fans from Trevor Brooking following Saturday's scenes at London Stadium.
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's Sportsday after a busy weekend in the Premier League.
More on that soon, but first, a look at the morning's back pages.
BBC Sport football expert
Click here for the match report.
And in case you have just crawled out from under a rock, don't worry. Here's the top stories doing the rounds this Monday morning.
Monday's front pages
Daily Mirror
Slight change of pace by switching to the front pages, and the Daily Mirror having obtained video of former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.
The Guardian
Harry Kane could potentially miss the World Cup, according to the back page of The Guardian, as Tottenham and England await results of a scan which is set to take place today.
The Times
The main sport section in The Times features that man Harry kane and also news West Ham's under fire owners will be protected by new security measures for their next home game.
The Times
The Game pull out in The Times focuses on Arsenal's win over Watford, which came five months after Trony Deeney hit out at the Gunners.
The Daily Express
It's a similar story on the back page of the Daily Express (and most other places as you can imagine) with Harry Kane's injury and Trevor Brooking's warning that "the club are in serious trouble" featuring.
The Sun
The Sun leads with Harry Kane's injury and a warning for West Ham fans from Trevor Brooking following Saturday's scenes at London Stadium.
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's Sportsday after a busy weekend in the Premier League.
More on that soon, but first, a look at the morning's back pages.