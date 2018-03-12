West Ham & Kane latest plus Premier League reaction

A few notes via the Metropolitan Police following Saturday's game at West Ham.

1. Officers are not routinely deployed inside stadiums unless specific intelligence requires.

2. There were more officers deployed around the game due to planned protest.

3. As of yet, West Ham have not requested officers to be present inside the stadium for future matches. If the request was made, the club would have to pay for it.

Statement: "A proportionate policing plan was in place for the match on 10th March. Additional resources were deployed due to information received about a protest by West Ham fans before the match. This protest passed without incident.

"We are investigating a number of pitch invasions by individual home fans, and two allegations of assault. Officers from the Central London football reserves were deployed to the stadium to assist.

"There have been no arrests at this time."

For those not aware there was a protest march against the board planned for before the game but this was cancelled after Karren Brady met with various (15) fans' groups. However, some of the fans groups disagreed with the decision to cancel.