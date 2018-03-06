Man Utd comeback, Liverpool Champions League build-up
Summary
- Reaction to Man Utd's dramatic victory over Crystal Palace
- Build-up to Liverpool v Porto & PSG v Real Madrid (19:45 GMT)
- Countdown: 100 days to the 2018 Russian World Cup
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe and Daryl Hammond
All times stated are UK
It wasn't his first screamer
After Nemanja Matic's stunning stoppage-time winner for Manchester United at Crystal Palace, we look back at another thunderbolt strike from the Serbia midfielder, for Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham in April 2017.
Fiorentina retire Astori number
Italian side Fiorentina have decided to retire the number 13 shirt to honour the memory of captain Davide Astori, who died on Sunday.
No Neymar no problem?
PSG v Real Madrid (19:45 GMT)
If only it was that easy for PSG.
They host Real Madrid tonight in the Champions League in the hopes of overturning a 3-1 deficit, and they must do it without their star man.
The Brazilian is sidelined with an ankle injury he picked up in Ligue 1 against Marseille.
Angel di Maria is in line to start against his former side, and the winger has been in imperious form, scoring seven goals in his last six matches.
Chopra has a pop too!
It's not only Berbatov who seems to be irked by James' methods.
Former Newcastle striker Michael Chopra, who has also played for the Blasters, tweeted this.
Ouch - Berbatov reportedly criticises James
A few of the national papers and websites have picked up on this story.
It's being reported that Dimitar Berbatov has hit out former England keeper David James, who is currently his coach at Indian club Kerala Blasters.
The Blasters finished the Indian Super League season in sixth, meaning they did not reach the play-offs.
Berbatov seemingly took to his Instagram account to vent - posting picture of himself on a plane, he wrote: '#worstwannabecoachever #worsttacticaladvice.
'ChipTheBallToStrikersChestAndWeTakeItFromThere/WTF/WhoPlayLikeThis.
'#seasonfinished #timetogohome.'
James took over from Rene Meulensteen at the beginning of January following a disappointing start to the season.
Results improved under James after joining when the Blasters were eighth in the table on seven points from seven games, but they were unable to make the play-offs
Any hope for Porto?
Liverpool v Porto (19:45 GMT)
Barcelona showed against PSG last season that huge comebacks are possible.
But even so Porto's task tonight is a herculean one - and the stats don't exactly back them up.
No team has ever progressed to the next round following a 0-5 home defeat in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie.
Porto have lost their last four Champions League knockout games (1 scored, 14 conceded) and never won a Champions League away game against an English side, drawing two and losing 10 of their 12 trips.
However the Portuguese side have won the last four matches, scoring 15 goals since their chastening first leg defeat.
Gossip - Bellerin 'not happy' with Wenger
It never rains but it pours lately for Arsene Wenger...
Meanwhile
Where did all this juicy gossip come from you ask? Here of course.
Henry - Oxlade-Chamberlain a different player
Liverpool v Porto (19:45 GMT)
Thierry Henry says he can now see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's strengths after saying he didn't know what he was 'good at' after the midfielder moved to Liverpool in the summer.
Oxlade-Chamberlain hit back at critics, including Henry, saying criticism "'cannot shake me", and Henry agrees the player has progressed since leaving Arsenal:
"At Arsenal, there has always been a lot of debate as to what Oxlade-Chamberlain's best position is. One day he was a wing back, one day he was a left winger, one day a right winger and on another a number 10. That was the problem, we just didn't know.
"We can now see clarity in his game and in what he's being asked to do. That is what he is showing right now.
"All credit must go to Jurgen Klopp and Oxlade-Chamberlain himself."
with lots of coverage of that Matic screamer naturally.
Lallana to return?
Liverpool v Porto (19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
A lynchpin in the Liverpool side last season, injury has meant Adam Lallana has featured sporadically this year.
But the England midfielder is in line to make his first start in almost two months tonight against Porto. Klopp admitted he had earlier rushed him back too soon:
“For Adam it is usually not a problem [to get back into the team], but he needed only time," he said.
“Life is to learn from your mistakes and we all — Adam, myself and the medical department — we made this mistake. He looked fit, obviously he wasn’t.
Two little setbacks, not the biggest setbacks, but in and out, in and out, and that makes no sense. So now we have to build with him.
"He is coming closer, closer, but of course he now has no rhythm, which is another thing. We still need him, we will use him still.
BreakingReferees chief to meet Guardiola over tackles
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Referee's chief Mike Riley will meet senior Manchester City officials today amid Pep Guardiola's concerns about the severity of punishments for bad tackles.
Last month, City demanded a meeting with Riley after identifying nine tackles on their players this season they felt had not received the correct sanction.
Since then, their own defender, Fabien Delph, was sent off for a late tackle on Max Power during the shock FA Cup fifth round defeat at Wigan.
Riley will meet City director of football Txiki Begiristain and the Premier League leaders' chief operating officer Omar Berrada, giving the club an opportunity to outline their concerns, which they believe have the backing of other senior top flight clubs.
Capital 'D' Drama in South London
Crystal Palace 2-3 Man United
Wow what a climax that was.
Even Jose Mourinho couldn't help a smile as Nemanja Matic scored a stunning stoppage-time winner to send Man United second in the Premier League table.
It was arguably harsh on Crystal Palace, who dropped into the relegation zone after leading twice.
Here's our match report.
Klopp - You must show respect
Liverpool v Porto (19:45 GMT)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been staunch in his stance that he will play the best players available against Porto when asked if he would rest players tonight with the visit of Manchester United on Saturday:
“When I said we will not rest any players I was thinking more that we will bring the best team we can have for this game,” he said.
“We will bring them in for this game and not for the game after that.
“You have to show up or anything else leads to more problems.
“If you change anything it is for this game and not because we play Manchester United. You must do your best, show respect and keep the momentum going.”
The Countdown begins - 100 days to World Cup
14 Jun 2018 – 15 Jul 2018
Excited yet?
You should be - *drum roll* - the countdown clock is ticking.
We've just experienced Siberia-type temperatures over here and they're par for the course in Russia - but we're all being warmed-up by the thought of the summer's World Cup.
And it's only 100 days away.
Time flies you know.
