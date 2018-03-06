Man Utd comeback, Liverpool Champions League build-up

A lynchpin in the Liverpool side last season, injury has meant Adam Lallana has featured sporadically this year.

But the England midfielder is in line to make his first start in almost two months tonight against Porto. Klopp admitted he had earlier rushed him back too soon:

“For Adam it is usually not a problem [to get back into the team], but he needed only time," he said.

“Life is to learn from your mistakes and we all — Adam, myself and the medical department — we made this mistake. He looked fit, obviously he wasn’t.

Two little setbacks, not the biggest setbacks, but in and out, in and out, and that makes no sense. So now we have to build with him.

"He is coming closer, closer, but of course he now has no rhythm, which is another thing. We still need him, we will use him still.