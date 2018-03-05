Arsene Wenger

Wenger legacy threatened, Conte hits back - reaction

Summary

  1. Is Arsene Wenger's Arsenal legacy under threat?
  2. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hits back at "stupid" critics after defeat
  3. Man Utd head to Palace aiming to go back to second
Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Get Involved - Is Wenger destroying his legacy?

Jono: Wenger’s legacy is that he made one remarkable team (The Invincibles) and turned Arsenal from boring to entertaining. Sadly, it’s more entertaining for our opposition than it is for us now

Damien: Wenger has already damaged his legacy! He has let his ego take over from his ‘love for the club’. If he truly loves Arsenal he would’ve realised by now that he is destroying the club and his legacy and announced his intention to leave at the end of the season

"It's absolutely heartbreaking"

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal

One Arsenal fan struggled to hold back the tears on 606 after Arsene Wenger's side suffered their fourth defeat in a row after Sunday's 2-1 loss at Brighton.

'Weird way to mutiny'

Rory Smith/Twitter

Zlatan likely to leave

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (20:00)

With a plethora of attacking options at their disposal, it seems there is little room for a name as big as Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 36-year-old returned from a serious knee injury in November, but has only made seven appearances this season, the last of which came against Burnley in December.

Jose Mourinho says he full expects this season to be the Swedish striker's last at Old Trafford, adding he has "won the right to choose his future."

Jose Mourinho expects Ibrahimovic exit

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (20:00)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha
Getty Images

This isn't exactly the fixture most Crystal Palace fans look to in the diary for a possible upset. Manchester United are unbeaten in a Premier League record 17 matches (14 wins, 3 draws) against Palace.

Their task tonight isn’t made an easier by the absence of former United winger Wilfried Zaha, and Palace have lost every match he has missed this season.

There is some good news for the injury-stricken Eagles, with defenders Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp returning from a spell on the sidelines

"No need to think about relegation"

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (20:00)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson
Getty Images

Despite his side sitting 18th in the table, with no wins in their last five league matches, Roy Hodgson insists the prospect of relegation is far from his thoughts:

"At the moment there is no need for any of us, certainly not the players or myself, to give that any thought," Hodgson said.

"We think about how we will do our very, very best to get points from that game and how we are going to make certain that in getting points from the game we accumulate enough so at the end of the season we are not one of the unfortunate three."

Gary Neville wasn't letting Conte's harsh words get under his skin.

Was she watching City v Chelsea with you? Ask her to hang in there for one more day. Palace v United should be ok t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Gary Neville

GNev2

Was she watching City v Chelsea with you? Ask her to hang in there for one more day. Palace v United should be ok t… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

Guardiola - 'We were so good'

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

Manchester City

For his part, the winning manager was just satisfied at an unexpectedly large gap at the summit of the Premier League.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola said: "Could I expect after what happened the previous season, with five or six contenders, to have the distance from many teams now – 25 to Chelsea, 33 to Arsenal is a lot – it’s March.

"They made good results but we were so good.”

Conte - Neville and Redknapp 'stupid'

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Antonio Conte said the Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville were “stupid” after they described Chelsea’s display as “anti-football” and “embarrassing” respectively.

A Bernardo Silva goal condemned Chelsea to their fourth league defeat in five and stretched City’s lead over Liverpool to 18 points, although Manchester United can cut that to 16 if they beat Crystal Palace tonight.

Neville said the visitors were like “mannequins”, while Redknapp described their display as a “crime against football”.

Heatmap
BBC Sport
Chelsea's heatmap of possession (on the right) shows how little possession they had in the Man City half compared to Pep Guardiola's side (on the left)

But Conte said: “The pundit has to use the head to understand when you speak about tactics.

"I think you must have knowledge to speak about tactics and not only to speak in a stupid way. You have to accept every criticism but I am not so stupid to play against Manchester City open and to lose 3-0 or 4-0.

“If I remember well, Arsenal played twice against them and then you [media] criticise a lot [Arsène] Wenger because they concede three goals in only 30 minutes.”

Gullit - 'Terrible to watch, hard to understand'

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta pressures Man City's Leroy Sane
Getty Images
Cesar Azpilicueta pressures Man City's Leroy Sane

MOTD2 pundit and ex Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit had this to say about Chelsea's defeat.

"Chelsea's tactics in their defeat against Manchester City were terrible to watch, and it is hard to understand why Antonio Conte did not try to change things around."

You can read more of his take on their 1-0 defeat by Man City here.

But that's not the criticism which really irked manager Antonio Conte.

How they stand

Premier League bottom half

.
BBC Sport

How they stand

Premier League top half

.
BBC Sport

Welcome In

Antonio Conte
Getty Images
It was more frustration for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte

Good morning and thanks for joining us.

It was another eventful weekend of Premier League action; with the dark clouds looming larger for the managers of two particular London clubs.

Meanwhile, Manchester City continue to pass their way to a likely title, and Brighton are looking up after climbing to 10th with their win over Arsenal.

We'll discuss all that and more.

