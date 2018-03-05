Wenger legacy threatened, Conte hits back - reaction

Jono: Wenger’s legacy is that he made one remarkable team (The Invincibles) and turned Arsenal from boring to entertaining. Sadly, it’s more entertaining for our opposition than it is for us now

Damien: Wenger has already damaged his legacy! He has let his ego take over from his ‘love for the club’. If he truly loves Arsenal he would’ve realised by now that he is destroying the club and his legacy and announced his intention to leave at the end of the season