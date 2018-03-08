Watch: Wheelchair rugby - Quad Nations

Originally called 'murderball', wheelchair rugby was hugely popular at both the 2014 Invictus Games and the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Teams can be made up of both men and women, where the ball is carried over a line to score, and it's incredibly competitive.

The Paralympic version, which will be seen at the Quad Nations, operates under a classification system which requires a loss of functionality in all four limbs.There is a second version of the sport for those with greater functionality called Wheelchair Rugby 5s, though corporate and fundraising days are run for able-bodied individuals.

The Great British Wheelchair Rugby site has a club finder, and even gives you the contacts to become involved.

You can also visit the BBC’s own Get Inspired page to find out more about how to get into wheelchair rugby or click here to find out more about disability sport in general.