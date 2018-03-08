Great Britain v Australia

Watch: Wheelchair rugby - Quad Nations

Summary

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

What is the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Series?

This inaugural staging of the Wheelchair Rugby Quad Series will see four of the world’s best teams go head-to-head over three days at the Leicester Arena.

Hosts Great Britain are the current European champions while Japan, USA and Australia are all ranked in the world’s top five.

All four teams will play each other over the first two days before the top two in the pool go forward to Sunday’s final and the third and fourth-placed sides battle it out for the bronze medal.

Below is the schedule for the tournament, with all matches shown here online and via connected TV.

Friday’s schedule

10:45-12:15 GMT – GB v USA

12:45-14:15 GMT – Japan v Australia

19:15-20:45 GMT – GB v Japan

Saturday’s schedule

12:15-13:45 GMT – Japan v USA

14:15-15:45 GMT – GB v Australia

19:15-20:45 GMT – Australia v USA

Sunday’s schedule

13:45-15:15 GMT – Bronze-medal match

15:45-17:15 GMT – Final

Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby team
Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby

Get Inspired: How to get involved in wheelchair rugby

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

Originally called 'murderball', wheelchair rugby was hugely popular at both the 2014 Invictus Games and the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Teams can be made up of both men and women, where the ball is carried over a line to score, and it's incredibly competitive.

The Paralympic version, which will be seen at the Quad Nations, operates under a classification system which requires a loss of functionality in all four limbs.There is a second version of the sport for those with greater functionality called Wheelchair Rugby 5s, though corporate and fundraising days are run for able-bodied individuals.

The Great British Wheelchair Rugby site has a club finder, and even gives you the contacts to become involved.

You can also visit the BBC’s own Get Inspired page to find out more about how to get into wheelchair rugby or click here to find out more about disability sport in general.

