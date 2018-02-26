Man City win Carabao Cup & football gossip

Kane is like a statistician's dream. With every goal he seems to mark some kind of record.

His late goal against Crystal palace was his 35th of the campaign, equalling his tally for last season and scoring the 150th goal of his club career.

There is little need to preach of his importance to Spurs' fans, but even so, his goals have been worth 14 points to Tottenham, more than any other player in the Premier League this season.