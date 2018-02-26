Man City win Carabao Cup & football gossip

Top four 'not easy' for Chelsea after Man Utd defeat
West Brom to stick with Pardew
By Darryl Hammond and Steve Sutcliffe
Valuable goals
Kane is like a statistician's dream. With every goal he seems to mark some kind of record.
His late goal against Crystal palace was his 35th of the campaign, equalling his tally for last season and scoring the 150th goal of his club career.
There is little need to preach of his importance to Spurs' fans, but even so, his goals have been worth 14 points to Tottenham, more than any other player in the Premier League this season.
Kane Again
Who else but Harry Kane to save Spurs’ skin?
Just as it looked like Roy Hodgson’s injury-ravaged Crystal Palace side had
held on for a critical point, the Tottenham striker pops up with a header in the 88th minute to break Eagles' hearts.
50,000 kick off FA People's Cup
Manchester City's win at Wembley was not the only football cup event taking place over the weekend.
The 2018 FA People's Cup - the biggest five-a-side tournament in the country - kicked off with more than 50,000 players taking part across 278 venues.
Here's just a flavour of the action..
Read more about the first-round action here - and you can catch up with more of the action and stories from the matches around the country from our live text commentaries on Saturday and Sunday.
You'll also be able to watch a highlights programme of the FA People's Cup on the Red Button and Online on Saturday, 3 March (12:55-14:00 & 22:00-23:00)
Should Jessie Lingard be a regular starter for Manchester United?
Only Romelu Lukaku (22) has more goals than Lingard's tally of 13 this season but unlike the Belgium forward who has been a mainstay, 10 of Lingard's 24 Premier League appearances for United have been as a substitute.
Does he deserve better? And if so where and who would he play instead of? Let us know your views.
'Lingard is Mourinho's biggest problem'
Jermaine Jenas
MOTD2 pundit
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has got issues to sort out right through his team but Jesse Lingard is probably giving him his biggest problem at the moment - in the best possible way.
He brings so much to the United attack when he plays, either on the right or more centrally behind the centre-forward, but since Alexis Sanchez signed for United, he has started only three out of their seven games.
I can understand why, because Mourinho has got a lot of attacking options - but with Lingard playing the way he is, surely he cannot ignore what he has got to offer.
With eight England caps and a winning goal in the FA Cup final already on his cv it seems strange to ask if this is Jessie Lingard's breakthrough year at Man Utd?
But he'd popped up with five match-winning contributions before his goal against Chelsea and has now found the net 13 times this season.
He's becoming increasingly important to Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford but is he the goal-scoring midfielder Man Utd have been missing since Paul Scholes?
The special one's special win
Jose Mourinho described Manchester United's comeback win over Chelsea as "special", adding, "It is not special because it is Chelsea, it is very special as we beat the champions, who are a fantastic team.
Conte unsure of top four finish
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was less than impressed with his side's second half performance and subsequent defeat.
He says his side must now 'fight for a place in the Champions League'
Lukaku turns it on
It was the stat that followed him around like a bad smell.
Despite hitting 13 goals this season, his leveller against Chelsea was only his first this season against a side in the top eight.
His assist to Lingard and his surging run late in the game typified a more dynamic performance from Manchester United's number 9.
Cooling the war of words?
Much was made of the frosty relationship between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte before the match. While it was hardly hugs and kisses at full time, things at least seemed
amicable on the touchline.
Mourinho gets one over Chelsea
It is not often Manchester United v Chelsea plays second
fiddle in the fixture list. However it was just as entertaining, with Jose Mourinho's team mounting a comeback from a goal down to win 2-1.
Romelu Lukaku returned to haunt his former club, scoring to cancel out Willian's opener, then setting up substitute Jesse Lingard to move
Manchester United back above Liverpool into second in the Premier League table.
United's victory also established a six point gap to Chelsea in fifth.
'You can't play in a final the way Arsenal did'
Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright didn't hold back in his criticism of Arsene Wenger's side, of accusing the players of lacking fight and leadership.
The contrasting scenes at either end of the stadium took on almost symbolic significance as Guardiola prepared to celebrate his first trophy as Manchester City manager while Wenger saw the old glories he once enjoyed retreat even further into the distance.
'Everything is questioned'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, acknowledged it was not a good day for the Gunners, who have lost more League Cup finals than any other side in the competition's history.
"When you lose a game like that everything is questioned - the players, the team, the personalities," he said.
"But we played against a good side, you cannot say that we played against an average side. They dominate the Premier League and they have good players. It is difficult to come back."
'Now we have to focus on the Premier League'
Perhaps it was a hangover from their defeat to Wigan in the FA Cup but the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wasn't overly impressed by his team's first half display.
They were "outstanding after the break" though, according to Guardiola, whose priorities have shifted to bigger prizes:
"Now we have to focus absolutely on the Premier League and trying to win the games we need to win the title and try and progress to the Champions League quarter-final."
Wenger's Wembley woe
Third time unlucky for Arsene Wenger. Three times he as tried to win the league cup and three times he has lost in the final.
Wembley had been good to Wenger in recent years with three FA Cup wins there in the past four years, but his side have now lost there twice in the past two weeks.
"This win is not for me, it's for Manchester City."
A familiar feeling for Pep Guardiola. He's lost just one of the the 11 cup finals he has managed in.
It took him a season to get going in England, but success seems to follow him wherever he goes.
He adds to a bulging cabinet winning his 23rd trophy.
City Slickers
In typical Guardiola fashion, his side gradually wore down the opposition with their passing and pressing.
Sergio Aguero capitalised on an error from Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi to score City's opener. After a cagey first half, City ran rampant in the second, with Vincent Kompany and David Silva getting on the score sheet to round off a comprehensive victory.
For all the talk of the money Pep has spent, it was the 'old guard' in Kompany, Silva and Aguero who got the goals.
Few embody the ‘old guard’ for Manchester City more than
Vincent Kompany. He was Mark Hughes's third signing after Brazilian striker Jo and Israeli defender Tal Ben Haim. Now he's surrounded by stars. He has been the constant since arriving
at City in 2008.
A surprise to some on the team sheet, he put in a man of the
match performance, scoring City’s second and defending resolutely throughout.
So we want to know, who is your captain fantastic? What
games do you fondly remember of your side’s captain rising to the occasion?
A bit of monday morning gossip...
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry says he would be "interested"
in succeeding Arsene Wenger as manager of the north London club. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea are the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 29-year-old Poland international wants to move to the Premier League.(Sun)
Tottenham are planning a summer move for 20-year-old Sheffield United forward David Brooks. The Premier League club hope to agree a deal worth about £10m for the Wales international.
By Darryl Hammond and Steve Sutcliffe
#FAPeoplesCup
#bbcfootball or text on 81111
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
In many ways, Pep Guardiola now represents what Arsene Wenger used to be when the Frenchman arrived at Arsenal in 1996 to change the face of the game in England with his revolutionary methods and a purist approach.
The contrasting scenes at either end of the stadium took on almost symbolic significance as Guardiola prepared to celebrate his first trophy as Manchester City manager while Wenger saw the old glories he once enjoyed retreat even further into the distance.
Monday's back pages
Unsurprisingly today's back pages are dominated by Manchester City's Carabao Cup success over Arsenal yesterday.
Man City can now push for a treble after winning their first trophy under Pep Guardiola.(Sun)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's future is questioned after his team produced a "spineless" performance in the Wembley showpiece.(Telegraph)
Man City manager Pep Guardiola has vowed that there is more silverware to follow for his team.(Express)
Welcome
That winning feeling.
Pep Guardiola finally claimed his first trophy with Manchester City, beating Arsenal 3-0 to win the Carabao cup.
In the Premier League Jose Mourinho got the better of Antonio Conte as his Manchester United side beat Chelsea and Tottenham snatched a late win at Crystal Palace. More on that later, but first...