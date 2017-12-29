Premier League news conferences

A few words from West Brom boss Alan Pardew, who is still waiting for his first win with the Baggies.

West Brom look set to be without Salomon Rondon for Sunday's game with Arsenal due to a hamstring injury.

"Salomón Rondón is the only one I’ve not got from the squad I had the other day," says Pardew. "He’ll probably miss two games. We think Nacer Chadli will be out for two months. Nacer is really disappointed. Morrison is getting closer.”

On Arsenal: "“The front three of Arsenal is world class. Any national team would be happy with that front three. Every game gets more and more important. Our fans were brilliant against Everton and if they’re the same against Arsenal I’ll be overjoyed.”