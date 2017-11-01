Latest football news & transfer gossip
GOSSIP: Sam Allardyce 'to hold talks with Everton over manager's job'
- Tuesday: Man Utd 2-0 Benfica, Roma 3-0 Chelsea, Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
- Sunderland sack manager Simon Grayson after 18 games in charge
- Wednesday: Liverpool v Maribor, Napoli v Manchester City, Tottenham v Real Madrid
'El raiser'
Chelsea again is the main story on the Sun, but there are interesting stories elsewhere on the back page.
They say ex-England boss Sam Allardyce is interested in the Everton job and Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen would rather have Harry Kane in his side rather than Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
'Nightmare for Conte'
The Daily Express
"Chelsea's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 were dealt a setback," says the Daily Express intro, even though Antonio Conte's side are still second in their group, four points clear of Atletico Madrid in third with only two matches to go.
'Seconds out'
'Seconds out' is the headline on the Daily Star, which surely would have worked better if Chelsea had actually been knocked out of the competition.
They are talking about the fact that Stephan El Shaarawy scored Roma's first goal after only 39 seconds.
The paper also says Harry Kane is fit to play for Tottenham tonight in their game against Real Madrid.
'Roma ruins'
Daily Mirror
And it is not pleasant viewing for Chelsea fans...
Welcome along
Hello and welcome to our live text with all the reaction to a busy night of Champions League football.
We will also look ahead to tonight's games with Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all in action.
First, let's look at the headlines on the back pages.
A mixed bag
It was a good night for Manchester United, as a 2-0 home win over Benfica left them on the verge of the Champions League knockout stages.
But it was not such good news for Chelsea, who suffered a 3-0 defeat in Italy against Roma.
Meanwhile, Celtic put up a battling performance against Bayern Munich, but still lost 2-1, a result that takes them out of the competition.