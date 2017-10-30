Premier League reaction & debate

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are scoring a record amount of goals this season.

After Saturday's 3-2 victory over West Brom, City have now matched their best ever start to a Premier League season, winning 28 points from a possible 30.

The previous holders? Roberto Mancini's Manchester City side in the 11/12 season, where an infamous 95th minute Sergio Aguero goal clinched the title for them on the final day.

Does history have a way of repeating itself?