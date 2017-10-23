Premier League reaction & gossip

Where has it gone wrong for Koeman?; GOSSIP: Pochettino wanted by Real Madrid

Summary

  1. Reaction to weekend's Premier League matches
  2. Koeman under pressure after 5-2 loss to Arsenal
  3. Liverpool lose to Spurs; Huddersfield shock Man Utd
  4. Bilic 'given time' by West Ham
Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Meanwhile, across Manchester

Jose Mourinho cause for concern

Jose Mourinho tries to make sense of his side's shock defeat by Huddersfield
Jose Mourinho tries to make sense of his side's shock defeat by Huddersfield

It wasn't a satisfying weekend for all Manchester football fans though.

Jose Mourinho's United produced the biggest surprise of the weekend by losing 2-1 to Huddersfield Town.

Massive credit to the Premier League newcomers, but Phil Neville reckons this set-back for United had been coming.

Manchester City march on

Guardiola purring after another win

Pep Guardiola embraces Sergio Aguero during Manchester City's 3-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola embraces Sergio Aguero during Manchester City's 3-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are in title-winning form, even by this stage of stage of the season.

But what of this man? Sergio Aguero.

Perhaps eclipsed by Harry Kane in the goal-scoring stakes so far, but still invaluable to his side.

Aguero has scored his 177th and club record-equalling goal for Manchester City, but what makes the striker even more surprising than you might think?

This video explains more.

Gossip column

Football

Let's have a bit of a Monday morning gossip hit to get those football juices flowing. Here you go...

Real Madrid are targeting Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as a possible successor to Zinedine Zidane. (Sun)

Juventus will make a move for Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can if the release clause in the 23-year-old's prospective new contract with the Reds is less than £27m. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, has a "minimum" of five or six years left as a player, according to the Swede's agent Mino Raiola

You can find more by clicking here.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino
Harry Kane flying

This guy can't stop

Harry Kane celebrates one of his goals against Liverpool
Harry Kane celebrates one of his goals against Liverpool

Harry Kane has been talked about in glowing terms so far for his goal exploits and after another formidable display against Liverpool you can see why.

Is there an English player performing better than him at the moment?

Welcome In

Plenty to discuss

A exciting weekend of Premier League action with plenty to savour.

Unless you're on Merseyside...

More discussion on that shortly but let's get cracking.

