Premier League reaction & gossip

Getty Images Pep Guardiola embraces Sergio Aguero during Manchester City's 3-0 win over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are in title-winning form, even by this stage of stage of the season.

But what of this man? Sergio Aguero.

Perhaps eclipsed by Harry Kane in the goal-scoring stakes so far, but still invaluable to his side.

Aguero has scored his 177th and club record-equalling goal for Manchester City, but what makes the striker even more surprising than you might think?

This video explains more.