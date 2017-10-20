Europa League reaction & football news

Merseyside Police have released a statement confirming they are investigating the disturbance on the pitch during Everton's defeat by Lyon on Thursday.

A scuffle broke out in the second half in front of the Gwladys Street End, and Everton defender Ashley Williams was given a yellow card.

"Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed," it read.

"Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 4065 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."