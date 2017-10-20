Europa League reaction & football news

Ed Hunter: Fer Gawd's Sake, don't sack Koeman, Everton. Get the striker you should have got in during the summer to score some goals!
Callum Walsh: The sad thing is everyone in the country can see he can't turn it around but our board haven't got the guts to sack him.
Eduu Mxafii: He is not the right man. Everton should not be in that position.
Wenger on 'remarkable spirit'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It was a very difficult game with high intensity in a very heated and supportive atmosphere for the local team and we kept going and trying to win. So did they, in fairness.
"We played against a good team who were always dangerous on the counter-attack.
"I think what is remarkable is the spirit that we have shown and fighting together. We didn't give up and wanted absolutely to score."
Real Madrid are prepared to offer forward Karim Benzema, 29, to help push through a deal to sign Tottenham's 24-year-old striker Harry Kane.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not ruled himself out of the running for the Leicester job.
And Manchester United are expected to extend 28-year-old midfielder Ander Herrera's contract and also remain hopeful of persuading midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29, to stay.
That's all in today's gossip column, as well as that story on Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and a potential move to Manchester United.
'I don't see anything changing'
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton winger and MOTD2 pundit
“Normally, I would say it is too early to get rid of the
manager and you could argue Koeman just needs time for some of his summer
signings to adjust and also that if he tweaks a couple of things, they will
improve.
“But
the problem for Koeman is that I don't see anything changing with the way
Everton are playing under him until they can sign players in January.”
Their form since the start of September in all competitions: LDLDWWLLL
They host Arsenal in the Premier
League on Sunday (13:30 BST), then travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea
in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup (19:45 BST).
The Times
And finally, The Times have led with a story on Chelsea's "unhappy" players, as well as eluding to the fan carrying a small child who appeared to push a Lyon player during that melee in Everton's match.
They also have room for the FA.
Daily Mirror
The Mirror have an exclusive transfer story on Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, with a move to Manchester United reportedly on the cards.
That story features in our gossip column, which you can find here.
There's little mention of Arsenal's victory last night but Ronald Koeman's Everton "in crisis" feature on the back page.
'Shambolic' FA
Following that parliamentary meeting, MP Damian Collins said there are "serious doubts" whether FA bosses are fit to stay on after their "shambolic" performance at the hearing.
"What the FA wouldn't do was acknowledge their failings," Collins told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
"It raises doubts about whether they are right to take the FA forward."
"I think we need to see a real acknowledgement from the FA on their own failings, their internal failings, not just the failings in relation to Mark Sampson," added committee chair Collins.
Williams dominates the back page of the Guardian too, while there is also mention of the Football Association following their four-hour parliamentary inquiry.
The FA apologised on Wednesday for racially discriminatory remarks made by former England manager Mark Sampson to Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko in 2014 and to her England team-mate Drew Spence in 2015, as a reopened investigation into their complaints was published.
Daily Telegraph
Ashley Williams and the scuffle that broke out in Everton's defeat dominates the back page of the Daily Telegraph.
Metro
Olivier Giroud's stunning goal made it onto the back page of the Metro.
We'll be hearing from Mark Hughes, Eddie Howe and Tony Pulis shortly but first, here are all the back pages following those Europa League results.
Williams in the limelight
Everton 1-2 Lyon
All the talk following that Everton defeat was about captain Ashley Williams, who received a booking after sparking a confrontation with a shove on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes shortly before his equaliser.
The incensed Blues captain seemed to raise his hand to Lucas Tousart's face and was booked, along with Lyon striker Bertrand Traore, for the resulting clash between a number of players.
"It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is," Williams told BT Sport.
"It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times."
Giroud heroics
Crvena Zvezda 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Europa League with a 1-0 victory against 10-man Crvena Zvezda in Serbia.
Olivier Giroud's spectacular overhead kick late on made it three wins from three for Arsenal in Group H.
They are now five points ahead of BATE Borisov and Arsene Wenger was keen to praise the "remarkable spirit" of his side.
Jack Wilshere also made a strong case for a first Premier League start after an impressive display in midfield but it was Giroud's 85th minute winner which understandably stole the headlines.
Live Reporting
By Emma Sanders and Caroline Chapman
All times stated are UK
That's all for now but we'll be back shortly after midday to bring you all the updates from the remaining eight Premier League news conferences.
Bye for now!
Police investigate Everton incident
Merseyside Police have released a statement confirming they are investigating the disturbance on the pitch during Everton's defeat by Lyon on Thursday.
A scuffle broke out in the second half in front of the Gwladys Street End, and Everton defender Ashley Williams was given a yellow card.
"Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed," it read.
"Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 4065 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Women's football
Scotland came from behind to win their Women's World Cup qualifying opener against Belarus in Minsk.
Jane Ross levelled from close range soon after Anastasia Kharlanova's 25th-minute goal for the hosts.
But it was the persistence of Manchester City striker Ross which then led to a second-half own goal from Anna Kozyupa to give Scotland a 2-1 win.
Mo Marley will be hoping to get her managerial campaign off to a winning start as England Women take on France in their friendly at 20:00 BST this evening.
You can watch that game on the BBC Red Button and online from 19:45 BST.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Ares: Once the results go into free fall it becomes an unstoppable situation. Koeman's a good manager but not here for much longer.
David Chambers: The supporters have already spoken, several times, from what I hear... Boooooooo.
How can the Baggies improve?
Southampton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Tony Pulis has addressed the issue of West Brom's form up-front.
The Baggies have scored seven goals in the league this season, fewer than West Ham, Leicester and Stoke who are below them in the table.
"As a team we need to score more goals," said Pulis.
"We've looked back on the goals that we've conceded. It's been more individual errors than anything else. That happens sometimes."
"We were disappointed after the Leicester draw but they've got a good side. The margins are so tight in the Premier League this year."
Keeper crisis at West Brom?
Southampton v West Brom (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Like Eddie Howe and Mark Hughes, Tony Pulis also appears to be a morning person.
The West Brom boss has held his pre-match news conference for their trip to Southampton on Saturday.
First up: goalkeeper injury news.
"Ben Foster trained yesterday. Boaz Myhill did too. We hope one of them will be fit enough to start on Saturday," said Pulis.
Foster injured his knee playing with his son in the garden, while Myhill picked up a hamstring injury while deputising for Foster against Leicester on Monday.
Pulis added: "We've got Hal Robson-Kanu, Oliver Burke and James Morrison missing tomorrow. Hopefully they'll be fine for Man City next week."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
We asked how you see Ronald Koeman's future at Everton panning out.
Andrew Davies: Best to put him and everyone who supports the team out of their misery. It just hasn't worked out.
Xola: His response is telling. He doesn't have much time left - fortunately he's playing an erratic AFC next.
Team news
Stoke v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Eddie Howe will wait to make a late call on Ryan Fraser ahead of the trip to Stoke after the Scottish winger missed last Saturday's game against Spurs.
Brad Smith and Tyrone Mings remain absent through injury and will miss out.
"Brad (Smith) has seen a specialist, he won't need surgery but he'll be out for a period of time," said Howe.
"Ryan Fraser is 50/50 at the minute to make the game. We'll get his hamstring checked."
'We can come through this'
Stoke v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Bournemouth have only picked up one win in their last four games and are currently second bottom in the Premier League table.
They need a win this Saturday and Eddie Howe says he is 'confident' his side can get the job done.
"It's hard to win any game in the league but that's what we're here to do. We are where we are because of small margins.
"We know we have to start picking up points and winning games. I'm confident in the players that we can come through this.
"I think your performance is very very important. There are ways you can encounter losing without playing too well."
Howe seeing progression
Stoke v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Bournemouth suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham at Wembley last Saturday, while opponents Stoke were on the receiving end of a hammering from Manchester City.
But Cherries' boss Eddie Howe isn't taking anything for granted and he expects a tough game against Stoke.
"Games like Stoke's against Manchester City, you have to take out of context because they are in such good form.
"We really want to get a win away from home. Our performances have been there, particularly at Everton and Tottenham."
Team news
Stoke v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Mark Hughes has also given an injury update for the weekend.
"Joe Allen looks OK. He's trained for a couple of days now and we feel he will be back tomorrow," said the Welshman.
"Ryan Shawcross is a close as he has ever been. If he isn't back this weekend then we'll look to get him involved against Watford.
"Xherdan Shaqiri has sprained his ankle so is a doubt. Bruno Martin Indi is out, as is Tom Edwards who hasn't trained this week."
Stoke feeling 'positive'
Stoke v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Stoke are 17th in the Premier League, two points above the drop zone. But, as Mark Hughes rightly points out, his side are only one win away from 10th.
"We have come through a very difficult period however now we face a better set of fixtures and have an opportunity to climb the league," said the Potters boss.
"It's very early days and we are positive going into the rest of the season."
Hughes reflects on Man City defeat
Stoke v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Stoke manager Mark Hughes is up and at em' this morning, and is already in full swing for his new conference ahead of the visit of Bournemouth.
First up, he reflects on last weekend's 7-2 defeat by league leaders Manchester City.
"We didn't perform anywhere near what we know we are capable of however we came up against a side at the very top of their game," said Hughes.
"We will learn from the match, however we won't be the first or last going up against Man City at the moment to find it difficult."
'Total support of board'
Despite increasing pressure, Ronald Koeman says he has the "total support" of the Everton board.
"We spoke about football," said Koeman.
"There was not really a message but the feeling is they are behind the team, they are behind the manager.
"Everybody knows in football that's a nice thing but in football always, finally, it's all about results. Until now it's full, total support from the board, yes."
Read more here.
Wilshere impresses
Arsene Wenger gave another chance to England midfielder Jack Wilshere in Arsenal's 1-0 victory.
He is trying to rediscover his best form after a series of injuries, and he was impressive as he made his third start of the campaign.
Wilshere is yet to play a minute of Premier League football this season but is his time almost near?
"He will get a chance in the Premier League," said Wenger.
"I think at the moment it's going like that. He got a big kick in the first half on his ankle but he managed to get through the 90 minutes and games of that intensity will, of course, help him a lot."
Read more here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Ed Hunter: Fer Gawd's Sake, don't sack Koeman, Everton. Get the striker you should have got in during the summer to score some goals!
Callum Walsh: The sad thing is everyone in the country can see he can't turn it around but our board haven't got the guts to sack him.
Eduu Mxafii: He is not the right man. Everton should not be in that position.
Wenger on 'remarkable spirit'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It was a very difficult game with high intensity in a very heated and supportive atmosphere for the local team and we kept going and trying to win. So did they, in fairness.
"We played against a good team who were always dangerous on the counter-attack.
"I think what is remarkable is the spirit that we have shown and fighting together. We didn't give up and wanted absolutely to score."
Read more here.
Gossip
Real Madrid are prepared to offer forward Karim Benzema, 29, to help push through a deal to sign Tottenham's 24-year-old striker Harry Kane.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not ruled himself out of the running for the Leicester job.
And Manchester United are expected to extend 28-year-old midfielder Ander Herrera's contract and also remain hopeful of persuading midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29, to stay.
That's all in today's gossip column, as well as that story on Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and a potential move to Manchester United.
'I don't see anything changing'
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton winger and MOTD2 pundit
“Normally, I would say it is too early to get rid of the manager and you could argue Koeman just needs time for some of his summer signings to adjust and also that if he tweaks a couple of things, they will improve.
“But the problem for Koeman is that I don't see anything changing with the way Everton are playing under him until they can sign players in January.”
Read more here.
What does Koeman think?
Ronald Koeman on his position as Everton manager: "The final decision is by the board not myself.
"If the board thinks I am not the right man they will tell me.
“Of course, if the team is not winning and if the team is not performing when maybe they can, then it's always the manager."
Read more here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Is Ronald Koeman's future as Everton manager in doubt following another defeat for the Blues last night? Or does he need more time to turn things around?
Everton's last victory was almost a month ago when substitute Oumar Niasse came on to score a brace in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.
Their form since the start of September in all competitions: LDLDWWLLL
They host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (13:30 BST), then travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup (19:45 BST).
The Times
And finally, The Times have led with a story on Chelsea's "unhappy" players, as well as eluding to the fan carrying a small child who appeared to push a Lyon player during that melee in Everton's match.
They also have room for the FA.
Daily Mirror
The Mirror have an exclusive transfer story on Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, with a move to Manchester United reportedly on the cards.
That story features in our gossip column, which you can find here.
There's little mention of Arsenal's victory last night but Ronald Koeman's Everton "in crisis" feature on the back page.
'Shambolic' FA
Following that parliamentary meeting, MP Damian Collins said there are "serious doubts" whether FA bosses are fit to stay on after their "shambolic" performance at the hearing.
"What the FA wouldn't do was acknowledge their failings," Collins told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
"It raises doubts about whether they are right to take the FA forward."
"I think we need to see a real acknowledgement from the FA on their own failings, their internal failings, not just the failings in relation to Mark Sampson," added committee chair Collins.
Read more here.
Guardian
Williams dominates the back page of the Guardian too, while there is also mention of the Football Association following their four-hour parliamentary inquiry.
The FA apologised on Wednesday for racially discriminatory remarks made by former England manager Mark Sampson to Chelsea striker Eniola Aluko in 2014 and to her England team-mate Drew Spence in 2015, as a reopened investigation into their complaints was published.
Daily Telegraph
Ashley Williams and the scuffle that broke out in Everton's defeat dominates the back page of the Daily Telegraph.
Metro
Olivier Giroud's stunning goal made it onto the back page of the Metro.
We'll be hearing from Mark Hughes, Eddie Howe and Tony Pulis shortly but first, here are all the back pages following those Europa League results.
Williams in the limelight
Everton 1-2 Lyon
All the talk following that Everton defeat was about captain Ashley Williams, who received a booking after sparking a confrontation with a shove on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes shortly before his equaliser.
The incensed Blues captain seemed to raise his hand to Lucas Tousart's face and was booked, along with Lyon striker Bertrand Traore, for the resulting clash between a number of players.
"It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is," Williams told BT Sport.
"It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times."
Giroud heroics
Crvena Zvezda 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Europa League with a 1-0 victory against 10-man Crvena Zvezda in Serbia.
Olivier Giroud's spectacular overhead kick late on made it three wins from three for Arsenal in Group H.
They are now five points ahead of BATE Borisov and Arsene Wenger was keen to praise the "remarkable spirit" of his side.
Jack Wilshere also made a strong case for a first Premier League start after an impressive display in midfield but it was Giroud's 85th minute winner which understandably stole the headlines.
Read our match report here.
That Everton defeat didn't go down well with supporters and there were some strong reactions at half-time.
Check out our live blog on some of the reactions here.
Everton blues
Everton 1-2 Lyon
It was another frustrating night for Everton as they were beaten 2-1 by Lyon at home in the Europa League – increasing pressure on manager Ronald Koeman.
The Toffees remain bottom of Group E, without a victory in the group stage, and without a win in four games in all competitions.
Nabil Fekir put the visitors ahead with an early penalty before Ashley Williams equalised.
Bertrand Traore flicked in a clever winner for the French side after Everton substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the post with a free-kick at 1-1.
Read more here.
What's in store today
Good morning!
We have another busy day as we'll hear from 11 Premier League managers at their press conferences.
But first we'll take you through all the reaction to last night's Europa League action, what the back pages are saying and today's top football gossip.