Champions League & FA inquiry reaction

The fall out continues after the FA apologised to two players for discriminatory race remarks made by sacked England women's boss Mark Sampson. Now until 1000 BST, Nicky Campbell is asking the question on the Your Call programme - How do we fix the FA? You can listen here.
By Greg O'Keeffe
Your Call - How do you fix the FA?
Celtic down but not out
'We can still mix it'
It was always going to be tough for Celtic at the Allianz.
But there's a mood of defiance in the camp from manager Brendan Rodgers down, and Patrick Roberts was another not feeling too despondent.
Here he explains why.
Is Robust Enough?
Questions linger
Manchester United
So another solid defensive display, another Champions League win for Manchester United, and more people wondering if Jose Mourinho's side have enough attacking flair or intention to fit the Red Devils legacy?
Mourinho was adamant afterwards: defending is not a crime.
By the way, if you've never been to Estadio Da Luz get it on your list.
It's a majestic stadium.
Hazard Warning
A point in the end
Chelsea
Thank Goodness for Eden Hazard eh?!
He saved Antonio Conte's mood from going even darker with that header.
Here's our match report of all the action as Chelsea conspired to throw away a 2-0 lead, nearly lose, and finally grab a point against Edin Dzeko-inspired Roma.
Just gets better
Champions League flying
Another exciting night of action - the Champions League is on form so far this season isn't it?!
United got the job done in Lisbon, Chelsea kept us guessing and Celtic had a night to forget in Bavaria.
We'll discuss it all over the next few hours here. Ready, set, go.....