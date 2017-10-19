Champions League & FA inquiry reaction

GOSSIP: Spurs duo watched by Barcelona

Summary

  1. Man Utd beat Benfica; Chelsea draw with Roma; Celtic lose to Bayern
  2. Eight Premier League news conferences, including Leicester (13:00 BST)
  3. FA and Aluko inquiry reaction
Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

Your Call - How do you fix the FA?

BBC Radio 5 live

The fall out continues after the FA apologised to two players for discriminatory race remarks made by sacked England women's boss Mark Sampson.

Now until 1000 BST, Nicky Campbell is asking the question on the Your Call programme - How do we fix the FA?

You can listen here.

Celtic down but not out

'We can still mix it'

Scottish Champions Cletic lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich
Getty Images
It was always going to be tough for Celtic at the Allianz.

But there's a mood of defiance in the camp from manager Brendan Rodgers down, and Patrick Roberts was another not feeling too despondent.

Here he explains why.

Is Robust Enough?

Questions linger

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho prowls the touchline in Lisbon
Getty Images
Jose Mourinho prowls the touchline in Lisbon

So another solid defensive display, another Champions League win for Manchester United, and more people wondering if Jose Mourinho's side have enough attacking flair or intention to fit the Red Devils legacy?

Mourinho was adamant afterwards: defending is not a crime.

By the way, if you've never been to Estadio Da Luz get it on your list.

It's a majestic stadium.

Benfica's ground is a cauldron of nose and colour
Getty Images
Benfica's ground is a cauldron of nose and colour

Hazard Warning

A point in the end

Chelsea

Hazard the Hero again
Getty Images
Hazard the Hero again

Thank Goodness for Eden Hazard eh?!

He saved Antonio Conte's mood from going even darker with that header.

Here's our match report of all the action as Chelsea conspired to throw away a 2-0 lead, nearly lose, and finally grab a point against Edin Dzeko-inspired Roma.

Just gets better

Champions League flying

Chelsea provided a thriller at the Bridge
Getty Images
Chelsea provided a thriller at the Bridge

Another exciting night of action - the Champions League is on form so far this season isn't it?!

United got the job done in Lisbon, Chelsea kept us guessing and Celtic had a night to forget in Bavaria.

We'll discuss it all over the next few hours here. Ready, set, go.....

