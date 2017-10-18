Champions League reaction & football debate

GOSSIP: Coleman and Dyche in the frame for Leicester

Summary

  1. Man City edge out Napoli; Liverpool thrash Maribor; Spurs draw with Real
  2. Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester
Live Reporting

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

'Shouldn't be surprised'

Foxes wield axe again

Craig Shakespeare has been sacked by Leicester
Craig Shakespeare has been sacked by Leicester

Our chief football writer Phil McNulty examined the latest twist in the tumultous Leicester City saga last night.

It's worth a read.

So it begins...

Who will replace Shakespeare?

Get rid?!! No chance

Pep happy to play it about

Pep Guardiola shouts instructions
Don't hoof it! Guardiola instructs his players

Now this is interesting...

Everyone knows Guardiola's teams play out from the back.

Last night he reiterated why his teams stick to that philosophy - even against energetic, dangerous sides like Napoli.

“We have to do it more,” he said. “You play long balls against that team in two seconds they are attacking. In football that’s how fast it goes. So you have to play that way.”

It can go wrong.

With 65 minutes gone last night an extended passage of keep-ball ended with Napoli stealing possession and John Stones blocking Hamsik’s shot at full stretch.

But Guardiola isn't for changing.

Liverpool's Goal Glut

Seventh Heaven for Jurgen

Liverpool

Liverpool players celebrate
Liverpool couldn't stop scoring in Slovenia

Speaking of good nights, Jurgen Klopp didn't feel like such a loser in the end did he?

He'll take all the back-handed compliments before games he can get if his team respond like this.

7-0!!

Pep's Napoli Plaudits

High praise indeed

Manchester City

Manchester City got the job done at the Etihad last night with a 2-1 win over Napoli.

But their manager Pep Guardiola reserved some very glowing words for the side who are currently top of Serie A.

"I knew before we played and now I know again this [Napoli] is one of the best teams in Europe,” he said. “It’s one of my proudest games.

"I know against which team we won. Teams that are at that level you cannot beat easily.”

Manchester City beat Napoli 2-1
Manchester City beat Napoli 2-1

Get Involved

Kane's big chance

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham played really well at the Bernabeu but should Harry Kane have given them a massive win with that second-half chance?

He usually puts them away.

What do you think? A point gained or three thrown away?

Harry Kane reacts to a missed chance
He normally buries those!

Welcome In

Plenty to discuss

It was a good night for Spurs in Madrid
It was a good night for Spurs in Madrid

Well that was an exciting night of Champions League action wasn't it?!

And we've got another one on the horizon.

Let's look back and forward this morning as we discuss all the talking points.

