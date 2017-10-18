Champions League reaction & football debate

Getty Images Don't hoof it! Guardiola instructs his players

Now this is interesting...

Everyone knows Guardiola's teams play out from the back.

Last night he reiterated why his teams stick to that philosophy - even against energetic, dangerous sides like Napoli.

“We have to do it more,” he said. “You play long balls against that team in two seconds they are attacking. In football that’s how fast it goes. So you have to play that way.”

It can go wrong.

With 65 minutes gone last night an extended passage of keep-ball ended with Napoli stealing possession and John Stones blocking Hamsik’s shot at full stretch.

But Guardiola isn't for changing.