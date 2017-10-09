Sportsday - World Cup qualifying latest

Getty Images

And wee Gord reckons Scotland come up short - literally.

Strach says his team were "genetically behind" after they missed out on a World Cup play-off place with a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.

"We had to pick a team to combat their height and strength," said Strachan, who would not be drawn on his future.

"It's a problem for us because we have to work harder for every ball."