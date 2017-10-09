Sportsday - World Cup qualifying latest
Strachan blames Scotland's size on Slovenia draw
Northern Ireland reach play-offs despite Norway defeat
England heading to Russia after finishing qualifying unbeaten
Wales v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)
Wee Scotland come up short
And wee Gord reckons Scotland come up short - literally.
Strach says his team were "genetically behind" after they missed out on a World Cup play-off place with a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.
"We had to pick a team to combat their height and strength," said Strachan, who would not be drawn on his future.
"It's a problem for us because we have to work harder for every ball."
...that's because it is. Sorry Scotland fans.
The Tartan Army have not enjoyed a jolly to a World Cup finals since 1998, a time when Britain was still being swept along with New Labour optimism, soundtracked by the Gallagher brothers and wearing baggy jeans.
Twenty years of hurt were almost ended last night by Gordon Strachan's side. Unfortunately they came up short...
Kilt-wearing players on the Stade de France pitch...
Some fans kicking a ball about under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower...
While others sleep off the night before in Parisian doorways...
It feels like a long time since Scotland last reached a World Cup finals...