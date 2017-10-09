Sportsday - World Cup qualifying latest

Summary

  1. Strachan blames Scotland's size on Slovenia draw
  2. Get involved: Your favourite sporting excuses
  3. Northern Ireland reach play-offs despite Norway defeat
  4. England heading to Russia after finishing qualifying unbeaten
  5. Later: Wales v Republic of Ireland (19:45 BST)

Wee Scotland come up short

Scotland
Getty Images

And wee Gord reckons Scotland come up short - literally.

Strach says his team were "genetically behind" after they missed out on a World Cup play-off place with a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.

"We had to pick a team to combat their height and strength," said Strachan, who would not be drawn on his future.

"It's a problem for us because we have to work harder for every ball."

...that's because it is. Sorry Scotland fans.

The Tartan Army have not enjoyed a jolly to a World Cup finals since 1998, a time when Britain was still being swept along with New Labour optimism, soundtracked by the Gallagher brothers and wearing baggy jeans.

Twenty years of hurt were almost ended last night by Gordon Strachan's side. Unfortunately they came up short...

Scotland players consoled by Gordon Strachan
PA

Kilt-wearing players on the Stade de France pitch...

Scotland
Getty Images

Some fans kicking a ball about under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower...

Scotland
Getty Images

While others sleep off the night before in Parisian doorways...

Scotland
Getty Images

It feels like a long time since Scotland last reached a World Cup finals...

