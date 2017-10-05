Martin O'Neill, Gordon Strachan, Gareth Southgate

World Cup qualifiers build-up

Summary

  1. Northern Ireland v Germany, Group C, (19:45 BST)
  2. England v Slovenia, Group F, (19:45 BST)
  3. Scotland v Slovakia, Group, F, (19:45 BST)

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

The Times

The Times say England manager Gareth Southgate will receive a £250,000 bonus for guiding his team to World Cup qualification. We'll ask for your thoughts on that later but I can guess some of the responses already.

The Daily Telegraph

A great picture to begin with in the Daily Telegraph, Tottenham striker Harry Kane striding purposefully out in training as he prepares to captain England at Wembley.

Welcome

Hello again and welcome to an International Football Special. England, Northern Ireland and Scotland are all in World Cup qualifying action tonight and we'll be with you throughout the day looking ahead to their matches before live radio and text commentary across the BBC. First though, let's take a look at what the newspapers make of things today.

