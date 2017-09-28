Champions League reaction & football news

Celtic, Chelsea and Man Utd all win in Champions League
Wales (11:00 BST) and England (14:00 BST) squads announced
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Recap!
Champions League action
Sooo, if you were out and about last night and missed all the Champions League football, here's a recap of the main events...
Manchester United got off to a flying start against CSKA Moscow as Romelu Lukaku grabbed a brace and Anthony Martial scored within the first 26 minutes! Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and CSKA's Konstantin Kuchayev rounded off a comfortable 4-1 victory.
Chelsea and Atletico Madrid were locked in a ferocious defensive battle but David Luiz' shirt pull gifted Antoine Griezmann a penalty goal before Alvaro Morata scored with, (yes, you guessed it) his head.
Super-sub Michy Batshuayi then sent Chelsea fans into a frenzy with a 94th minute winner as the Blues won 2-1 in stoppage time.
Finally, Celtic ended their run of 16 European group games without a win as goals from Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair saw off Anderlecht.
There were a few nervy moments for Brendan Rodgers side but other than that, the Scottish champions were in full flow.
Good morning!
Lets get started
We're almost there. It's Thursday and the week is slowly coming to an end.
There were loads of goals in last night's Champions League matches to discuss and we will bring you all the reaction from today's back pages.
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
