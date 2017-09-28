Champions League reaction & football news

Sooo, if you were out and about last night and missed all the Champions League football, here's a recap of the main events...

Manchester United got off to a flying start against CSKA Moscow as Romelu Lukaku grabbed a brace and Anthony Martial scored within the first 26 minutes! Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and CSKA's Konstantin Kuchayev rounded off a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid were locked in a ferocious defensive battle but David Luiz' shirt pull gifted Antoine Griezmann a penalty goal before Alvaro Morata scored with, (yes, you guessed it) his head.

Super-sub Michy Batshuayi then sent Chelsea fans into a frenzy with a 94th minute winner as the Blues won 2-1 in stoppage time.

Finally, Celtic ended their run of 16 European group games without a win as goals from Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair saw off Anderlecht.

There were a few nervy moments for Brendan Rodgers side but other than that, the Scottish champions were in full flow.