Lacrosse World Cup: Wales v New Zealand - 7/8th play-off
- 15:00 BST Wales v New Zealand - 7/8th play-off
- 18:00 BST Scotland v Israel - 5/6th play-off
- Coverage produced by the English Lacrosse Association for BBC Sport
- Coverage on BBC Sport website and app plus Connected TVs
Women's World Cup
Twenty five nations are in Surrey for the 10th edition of the Women's Lacrosse World Cup, which was first held in 1982. The United States have won all but two of the World Cups, finishing runners-up to Australia on the other two occasions.
We are now at the semi-final stage and today we have coverage of Canada v Australia and USA v England.
Tell me about Lacrosse
Lacrosse is one of the oldest team sports in the world and has its origins in North America, with Native American tribes having invented the game hundreds of years ago. It has been enjoyed in the UK for over one hundred years and 200,000 people now play the sport in all its forms at least once a year.
It is a fast-paced, high-intensity game that has grown in popularity over the past 10 years in the UK and is now the fourth most popular sport in the university sector.
Although men's and women's lacrosse differ slightly - with one being full contact and the other being limited - the object of the game is the same: hit the back of the net!
While women's lacrosse is not full-contact like the men's game, it is still played at a ferocious pace and provides a highly enjoyable workout.
Lacrosse is one of the few sports where female participation in the game is higher than male participation (approximately 60% to 40%) and there are a whole host of clubs providing female lacrosse.
If you want to find out about how YOU can get into lacrosse, read our Get Inspired guide.
Basic rules of women's lacrosse
Women's lacrosse is played with 12 players on each team. The object of the game is to use your crosse/lacrosse stick to catch, cradle, and pass a solid yellow rubber ball into your opponents' goal. The head of the lacrosse stick has a mesh or leather net strung into it that allows the player to hold the ball.
Defensively the object is to keep the opposing team from scoring and to dispossess them of the ball through the use of stick checking and body positioning. Women are only required to wear a mouthguard, and have the option to play without protective goggles.
Women's games are played in two 30-minute halves. These 30 minute periods are running time except for the last two minutes, during which time stops when the whistle is blown. While the whistle is blown, players must stand in place.
Players are not allowed to intentionally touch the ball with their body to gain an advantage or cover the ball to protect it from being picked up by an opponent. If the game remains tied after the two periods of extra time, the teams will then play three-minute golden goal overtime periods until one team scores to win the game.