Lacrosse World Cup: Wales v New Zealand - 7/8th play-off

Women's Lacrosse World Cup: Five things you may not know

Lacrosse is one of the oldest team sports in the world and has its origins in North America, with Native American tribes having invented the game hundreds of years ago. It has been enjoyed in the UK for over one hundred years and 200,000 people now play the sport in all its forms at least once a year.

It is a fast-paced, high-intensity game that has grown in popularity over the past 10 years in the UK and is now the fourth most popular sport in the university sector.

Although men's and women's lacrosse differ slightly - with one being full contact and the other being limited - the object of the game is the same: hit the back of the net!

While women's lacrosse is not full-contact like the men's game, it is still played at a ferocious pace and provides a highly enjoyable workout.

Lacrosse is one of the few sports where female participation in the game is higher than male participation (approximately 60% to 40%) and there are a whole host of clubs providing female lacrosse.

If you want to find out about how YOU can get into lacrosse, read our Get Inspired guide.