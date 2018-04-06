Chelsie Giles wins silver in Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey

  • From the section Judo
Chelsie Giles
Chelsie Giles' previous best result at a Grand Prix was seventh in Tunis in January

Britain's Chelsie Giles won her first Grand Prix medal with silver on the opening day in Antalya in Turkey.

The 21-year-old lost to Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi, ranked fifth in the world, after beating two of the world's top 20 to reach the -52kg final.

"I am really happy," said world number 49 Giles.

"I beat two players in the world's top 20 and this will give me more confidence going forward at senior-level ranking events."

Coach Kate Howey said: "Chelsie fought really well. She showed real composure throughout the competition and believed in herself to be at this level."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired