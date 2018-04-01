Tbilisi Grand Prix: Britain's Lucy Renshall and Lubjana Piovesana win bronze medals

From the section

Piovesana (second right) and Renshall (far right) were Britain's only medallists at the Tbilisi Grand Prix

Britain's Lucy Renshall and Lubjana Piovesana won -63kg bronze medals at the Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia.

Renshall defeated Israeli judoka Inbal Shemesh in her bronze medal contest, with a waza-ari score sealing the win.

Junior World bronze medallist Piovesana, 21, faced world number 11 Katharina Haecker of Australia in her medal bout, also throwing her for a waza-ari in golden score.

It marked a third Grand Prix medal for both British judoka.

The gold medal was won by France's Clarisse Agbegnenou while Poland's Karolina Talach took silver.

Renshall, 22, will make her European Championship debut later this month in Tel Aviv, Israel.