Paris Judo Grand Slam 2018: Natalie Powell faces ‘new challenge’ as world number one

Natalie Powell saw off the challenge of London Olympics silver medallist Gemma Gibbons to reach the Rio Games

Natalie Powell says she faces "completely different challenge" at the Paris Grand Slam 2018 as the Welsh competitor is world number one.

Powell became the first British female to top the world rankings, by beating ex-world -78kg champion Marhinde Verkerk at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2017.

Powell is in Paris for the competition.

"It's a completely different challenge, not one I have come up against before," she said.

"When I get too focused on the outcome it takes away from my performance.

"I try and focus on doing the process really and doing what I have been practicing and training so I'm good on the mat.

"If I do everything right then the results will come."

Powell will not be defending her Commonwealth gold medal in Australia this year after judo was not chosen as an event.