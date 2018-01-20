Tunis Grand Prix: Britain's Gemma Howell wins bronze, Lucy Renshall finishes fifth

Gemma Howell scored a waza-ari with 45 seconds remaining in Tunis

Britain's Gemma Howell secured a bronze medal at the Judo Grand Prix in Tunis.

The 27-year-old's waza-ari in the final minute saw her beat Austria's Michaela Polleres in the -70km division.

Howell, who won her first contest of the day, lost a close quarter-final to Saki Niizoe of Japan before using her newaza skills to defeat Turkey's Nurcan Yilmaz in the repechage final.

GB team-mate Lucy Renshall finished fifth to miss out on adding a third Grand Prix medal to her collection.