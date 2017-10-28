Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2017: Natalie Powell wins gold for Great Britain
-
- From the section Judo
Natalie Powell won -78kg gold for Great Britain on day three of the 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.
The 27-year-old beat Dutch former world champion Marhinde Verkerk to claim her nation's third medal of the tournament.
"I was really pleased with the result today. I've been in a heavy strength block and I felt the extra strength helped," Wales' Powell said.
On Friday, Lucy Renshall won silver in the -63kg final, while Nekoda Smythe-Davis won bronze on day one.