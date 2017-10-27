Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2017: Lucy Renshall and Nekoda Smythe-Davis win medals
Lucy Renshall won Great Britain's second medal on day two of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.
The 21-year-old lost to Italy's Edwige Gwend in the -63kg final to a golden score to claim the silver and her first Grand Slam medal.
"My first two fights were not good and I didn't feel comfortable but the semi-final and final I lifted my game," said Renshall, from St Helens.
Nekoda Smythe-Davis won a bronze on the first day at the IPIC Arena.
Briton Smythe-Davis, 24, beat Canada's world number seven Jessica Klimkait in the -57kg third-place play-off to add to her silver at the Zagreb Grand Prix last month.
The points won in Abu Dhabi mean both fighters should move into the world's top 10.