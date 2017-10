From the section

Adlington won a gold medal in the women's +78kg at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Sarah Adlington claimed a bronze medal for Great Britain in the women's +78kg at the Tashkent Grand Prix in Uzbekistan.

Adlington reached the semi-finals but lost to Anamari Velensek of Slovenia by a shido during the golden score period.

Her defeat set up a bronze medal contest against Daria Karpova from Russia.

Adlington won the tie after she forced her opponent into picking up three shidos.