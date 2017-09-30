Zagreb Grand Prix: Great Britain's Lucy Renshall wins bronze

From the section

Lucy Renshall (right) claimed her first Grand Prix medal since winning in Qingdao, China in November 2016

Britain's Lucy Renshall won bronze in the women's -63kg at the Zagreb Grand Prix in Croatia.

The 21-year-old, in her first Grand Prix appearance this year after returning from injury, beat Germany's Lea Reimann for third place.

Renshall had beaten Venezuelan Anriquelis Barrios in the quarter-finals, before losing out to Japan's Megumi Tsugane in the semi-final.

Fellow Briton Nekoda Smythe-Davis won silver in the women's -57 kg on Friday.