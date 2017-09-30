Zagreb Grand Prix: Great Britain's Lucy Renshall wins bronze
Britain's Lucy Renshall won bronze in the women's -63kg at the Zagreb Grand Prix in Croatia.
The 21-year-old, in her first Grand Prix appearance this year after returning from injury, beat Germany's Lea Reimann for third place.
Renshall had beaten Venezuelan Anriquelis Barrios in the quarter-finals, before losing out to Japan's Megumi Tsugane in the semi-final.
Fellow Briton Nekoda Smythe-Davis won silver in the women's -57 kg on Friday.