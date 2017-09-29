Zagreb Grand Prix: Nekoda Smythe-Davis wins silver for Great Britain

Smythe-Davis won Britain's first World Championship medal for six years in August

Britain's Nekoda Smythe-Davis won silver in the women's -57 kg at the Zagreb Grand Prix in Croatia on Friday.

The 24-year-old Commonwealth champion reached the final but lost to Japanese 23-year-old Momo Tamaoki.

In August, Smythe-Davis won World Championships bronze in Budapest, securing Britain's first medal at the competition since 2010.

That was only her second competition since the 2016 Olympics, following operations to her wrist and thumb.