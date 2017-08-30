BBC Sport - Great Britain's Nekoda Smythe-Davis: World judo bronze is a 'dream come true'

World judo bronze a 'dream come true'

  • From the section Judo

Great Britain's Nekoda Smythe-Davis has won the first British World Judo Championships medal since 2010 in Budapest.

The 57kg fighter was leading in her bronze medal contest when an awkward fall forced her opponent, Miryam Roper of Panama, to withdraw.

READ MORE: GB's Nekoda Smythe-Davis wins bronze

