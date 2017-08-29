World Judo Championships: GB still without a win after day two

Edwards had a good end to 2016, winning gold at the Glasgow European Open

Great Britain's judo team are still awaiting their first victory at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

Kelly Edwards lost in round one of the 52kg category to Portugal's Joana Ramos after being given a shido penalty in golden-score added time.

Last year, Edwards had to abandon her attempt to qualify for the Rio Olympics after a series of concussions forced her to take a break from the sport.

On Monday, Ashley McKenzie was beaten in the first round of the 60kg event.

Nekoda Smythe-Davis and Bekky Livesey, who both compete at 57kg, take to the mat on Wednesday.

British Judo has sent a team of 12 to Hungary, including Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway, who fights on Friday in the 70kg class.

The event runs until Sunday, 3 September and finishes with the first mixed team event at a major championships.

In that event - which has been approved for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics schedule - nations select a team of three men and three women at different weight categories.

The six players compete in a matchplay format, with the country taking most wins, or most points in the event of a 3-3 tie, moving through.