European Open: Sally Conway wins silver in women's -70kg category

Bristol-born Conway competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics

Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway won a silver medal for Great Britain in the women's -70kg category at the European Judo Open in Romania.

The Scot, 30, was beaten by France's Marie Eve Gahie in the final of her first competition since Rio 2016.

Briton Gemma Howell, 26, who lost to Conway in the semi-final, took bronze by beating Italy's Carola Paissoni.

Conway, who won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, said she "couldn't be happier".

The 2017 World Judo Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary from 28 August to 3 September.