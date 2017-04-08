Judo: Britain's Bekky Livesey wins bronze in Turkey

Bekky Livesey, second right, will make her European Championship debut in Poland later this month

Britain's Bekky Livesey won a bronze medal at the Antalya Grand Prix in her second competition since a six-month knee injury lay-off.

St Helens' Livesey, 21, started slowly against Krygyzstan's Kseniia Beldiagina but, with 90 seconds to go, executed a big throw for waza-ari and saw it out.

It was her second Grand Prix medal after -57kg bronze in Zagreb last year.

"I felt rusty and slow but I'm really pleased," said Livesey, who will fight in this month's European Championships.

"Returning from injury is really hard because you doubt yourself, thinking you're not as good as you were but it's really great to be back on the podium."

On Saturday, Livesey's sister Amy (-63kg) fights for Britain, as do junior world number one Lubjana Piovesana (-63kg), Gemma Howell (-70kg) and Ebony Drysdale-Daley (-70kg).