Gemma Gibbons & Ashley McKenzie: Olympic judo pair have funding ceased

Gemma Gibbons won Olympic silver four years ago but did not qualify for Rio 2016

Commonwealth champion Ashley McKenzie and 2012 Olympic silver medallist Gemma Gibbons will stop receiving British Judo funding towards Tokyo 2020.

McKenzie was beaten in round two at the Rio Olympics, while Gibbons did not qualify and declined a funding offer.

Athletes without funding can still qualify to represent GB at competitions but must fund themselves.

Sally Conway and Natalie Powell are the only two top-tier funded podium athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Conway won bronze in Rio and Powell qualified ahead of Gibbons and was Britain's only seeded judoka at this summer's Games.