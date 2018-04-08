Belfast Giants to play in Continental Cup after Cardiff win play-offs

The Belfast Giants lost to Nottingham Panthers in the play-off quarter-finals last week

The Belfast Giants will play European hockey in the Continental Cup next season after the Cardiff Devils beat the Sheffield Steelers 3-1 on Sunday to claim the play-offs title.

The Elite League winners' double success means that the Giants qualify by virtue of winning the Challenge Cup.

Adam Keefe's Giants lifted that trophy when they beat the Devils in Cardiff in the final in early March.

The Giants have played in the Continental Cup three times previously.

Belfast's Challenge Cup victory last month ended a four-year silverware drought.