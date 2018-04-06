Elite Ice Hockey League: BBC to show Grand Final on Sunday

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Coventry Blaze (Agg 8-5)

Four teams will compete for the Elite Ice Hockey League title this weekend, with Sunday's Grand Final being shown live by the BBC.

In Saturday's semis at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, Fife Flyers play Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers meet Sheffield Steelers.

The Grand Final face-off is at 16:00 BST on Sunday.

Coverage of the showpiece event of the British season starts at 15:40 BST on the BBC Sport app and website.

Cardiff were Elite League regular season champions and Erhardt Conference champions for 2017-18.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired