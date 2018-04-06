Elite Ice Hockey League: BBC to show Grand Final on Sunday

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Coventry Blaze (Agg 8-5)

Four teams will compete for the Elite Ice Hockey League title this weekend, with Sunday's Grand Final being shown live by the BBC.

In Saturday's semis at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, Fife Flyers play Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers meet Sheffield Steelers.

The Grand Final face-off is at 16:00 BST on Sunday.

Coverage of the showpiece event of the British season starts at 15:40 BST on the BBC Sport app and website.

Cardiff were Elite League regular season champions and Erhardt Conference champions for 2017-18.