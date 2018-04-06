Ice Hockey: Great Britain women miss out on promotion to Netherlands

Great Britain forward Angela Taylor
Great Britain forward Angela Taylor announced her international retirement after defeat by the Netherlands

Great Britain women's ice hockey were beaten 4-0 by the Netherlands to miss out on promotion from World Championship Division II Group A.

After a goalless first period, the Dutch scored three times in the second before adding a fourth shortly after the start of the final period.

Netherlands won all five matches to take gold and will play in Division I Group B next year.

Britain take silver having won their four previous games in Slovenia.

Following the defeat, Britain forward Angela Taylor announced her international retirement, having scored 39 goals and contributed 31 assists in 54 caps after making her debut in 2002.

North Korea beat Mexico 3-2 on the final day of competition to claim bronze.

