Britain beat Slovenia in World Championship Division II Group A
- From the section Ice hockey
Great Britain are one win from promotion after beating hosts Slovenia 4-1 in their penultimate World Championship Division II Group A match.
GB's fourth consecutive victory means if they beat the Netherlands at 15:30 BST on Friday they will be promoted to World Championship Division I Group B.
Beth Hill, Katie Henry, Angela Taylor and Sophie Herbert scored for GB before a Sara Confidenti consolation.
The Netherlands beat Mexico 7-0 to stay top of the group on goal difference.