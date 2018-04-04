Britain beat Slovenia in World Championship Division II Group A

Great Britain Ice Hockey team
Britain next play the Netherlands on Friday at 15:30 BST

Great Britain are one win from promotion after beating hosts Slovenia 4-1 in their penultimate World Championship Division II Group A match.

GB's fourth consecutive victory means if they beat the Netherlands at 15:30 BST on Friday they will be promoted to World Championship Division I Group B.

Beth Hill, Katie Henry, Angela Taylor and Sophie Herbert scored for GB before a Sara Confidenti consolation.

The Netherlands beat Mexico 7-0 to stay top of the group on goal difference.

