Ice hockey: Britain beat Mexico in World Championship Division II Group A
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Great Britain thrashed Mexico 5-0 to maintain their 100% record in their World Championship Division II group in Maribor, Slovenia.
Britain had five different scorers in the game and top Group A after wins over Australia and North Korea.
"There were good performances across the ice and I liked the way we didn't lose our concentration," said head coach Cheryl Smith.
Britain come up against hosts Slovenia in their next game on Wednesday.