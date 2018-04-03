Belfast Giants' season ends as they suffer a 8-7 aggregate defeat in the play-offs quarter-final against Nottingham Panthers.

After edging a 4-3 first-leg victory, the Giants looked in control in the tie as goals from Jonathan Ferland and Kevin Raine put them three ahead but Nottingham fought back to earn a 5-3 overtime win.

The defeat ended the Giants' hopes of a second trophy this season after their Challenge Cup triumph last month.