BBC Sport - Highlights: Belfast Giants' season over after play-offs defeat in Nottingham
Highlights: Giants' season over after play-offs defeat
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants' season ends as they suffer a 8-7 aggregate defeat in the play-offs quarter-final against Nottingham Panthers.
After edging a 4-3 first-leg victory, the Giants looked in control in the tie as goals from Jonathan Ferland and Kevin Raine put them three ahead but Nottingham fought back to earn a 5-3 overtime win.
The defeat ended the Giants' hopes of a second trophy this season after their Challenge Cup triumph last month.
