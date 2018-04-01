Women's Ice Hockey Division II Group A: GB fixtures, results & BBC coverage

Leanne Ganney
Listen to live commentary of Great Britain's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
IIHF Women's Division II Group A on the BBC
Dates: 31 Mar-6 Apr Venue: Maribor, Slovenia
Coverage: Listen to Great Britain's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website and mobile app

The Women's World Championship Division II Group A tournament takes place in Maribor, Slovenia, 31 March-6 April.

Great Britain will face Australia, Mexico, the Netherlands, North Korea and hosts Slovenia in the competition.

Follow live radio commentary of Great Britain's fixtures on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

All times BST and subject to late changes.

Schedule

Friday, 6 April

North Korea v Mexico (12:00)

Netherlands v Great Britain (15:30)

Slovenia v Australia (19:00)

BBC coverage

15:25-18:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Results

Wednesday, 4 April

Slovenia 1-4 Great Britain

Australia 1-3 North Korea

Mexico 0-7 Netherlands

Tuesday, 3 April

Netherlands 6-0 Australia

Great Britain

North Korea 5-4 Slovenia

Sunday, 1 April

Great Britain

Australia 4-1 Mexico

Netherlands 2-1 Slovenia

Saturday, 31 March

Great Britain Great Britain

North Korea 2-5 Netherlands

Mexico 0-6 Slovenia

Standings

World Championship Division II Group A
PWLGDFAPts
Netherlands440+1720312
Great Britain440+1417312
North Korea 422-211136
Slovenia413112113
Australia 413-96153
Mexico 404-211220

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired