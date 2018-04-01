Women's Ice Hockey Division II Group A: GB fixtures, results & BBC coverage

From the section

Listen to live commentary of Great Britain's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

IIHF Women's Division II Group A on the BBC Dates: 31 Mar-6 Apr Venue: Maribor, Slovenia Coverage: Listen to Great Britain's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website and mobile app

The Women's World Championship Division II Group A tournament takes place in Maribor, Slovenia, 31 March-6 April.

Great Britain will face Australia, Mexico, the Netherlands, North Korea and hosts Slovenia in the competition.

Follow live radio commentary of Great Britain's fixtures on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

All times BST and subject to late changes.

Schedule

Friday, 6 April

North Korea v Mexico (12:00)

Netherlands v Great Britain (15:30)

Slovenia v Australia (19:00)

BBC coverage

15:25-18:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Results

Wednesday, 4 April

Slovenia 1-4 Great Britain

Australia 1-3 North Korea

Mexico 0-7 Netherlands

Tuesday, 3 April

Netherlands 6-0 Australia

Great Britain

North Korea 5-4 Slovenia

Sunday, 1 April

Great Britain

Australia 4-1 Mexico

Netherlands 2-1 Slovenia

Saturday, 31 March

Great Britain Great Britain

North Korea 2-5 Netherlands

Mexico 0-6 Slovenia

Standings