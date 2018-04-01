Women's Ice Hockey Division II Group A: GB fixtures, results & BBC coverage
|IIHF Women's Division II Group A on the BBC
|Dates: 31 Mar-6 Apr Venue: Maribor, Slovenia
|Coverage: Listen to Great Britain's matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website and mobile app
The Women's World Championship Division II Group A tournament takes place in Maribor, Slovenia, 31 March-6 April.
Great Britain will face Australia, Mexico, the Netherlands, North Korea and hosts Slovenia in the competition.
Follow live radio commentary of Great Britain's fixtures on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
All times BST and subject to late changes.
Schedule
Friday, 6 April
North Korea v Mexico (12:00)
Netherlands v Great Britain (15:30)
Slovenia v Australia (19:00)
BBC coverage
15:25-18:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Results
Wednesday, 4 April
Slovenia 1-4 Great Britain
Australia 1-3 North Korea
Mexico 0-7 Netherlands
Tuesday, 3 April
Netherlands 6-0 Australia
North Korea 5-4 Slovenia
Sunday, 1 April
Australia 4-1 Mexico
Netherlands 2-1 Slovenia
Saturday, 31 March
North Korea 2-5 Netherlands
Mexico 0-6 Slovenia
Standings
|World Championship Division II Group A
|P
|W
|L
|GD
|F
|A
|Pts
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|0
|+17
|20
|3
|12
|Great Britain
|4
|4
|0
|+14
|17
|3
|12
|North Korea
|4
|2
|2
|-2
|11
|13
|6
|Slovenia
|4
|1
|3
|1
|12
|11
|3
|Australia
|4
|1
|3
|-9
|6
|15
|3
|Mexico
|4
|0
|4
|-21
|1
|22
|0