Great Britain beat Australia in World Championship Division II group opener

Leanne Ganney
Leanne Ganney scored twice in the win

Great Britain beat Australia 5-1 in their World Championship Division II Group A opener in Maribor, Slovenia.

Michelle Clark-Crumpton put Australia in front but GB hit five goals in eight minutes to secure victory.

Beth Hill equalised before Angela Taylor, winning her 50th cap, and Leanne Ganney both scored twice.

"I know the damage these girls can do and they showed it in the third period," head coach Cheryl Smith said.

