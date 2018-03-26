John Tripp: Braehead Clan part company with head coach after 10 months

John Tripp was born in Canada but played for Germany

Braehead Clan have parted company with head coach John Tripp just 10 months after he joined the club.

Clan failed to reach the Elite League play-offs for the first time, after defeat by Nottingham Panthers.

Tripp took charge of Braehead, after leaving German side Eispiraten Crimmitshau.

"Our aspirations are to be competing for silverware and not battling for a play-off spot," said Clan operations director Gareth Chalmers.

"It has been bitterly disappointing for this organisation to finish ninth in the league, miss out on the play-offs and not retain the Gardiner Conference title.

"The club will now focus on ensuring that we appoint a new head coach promptly that will allow us to start building a competitive and exciting team for the 2018-19 season.

"John leaves the club on very good terms and with our utmost respect, we thank him for all his hard work and commitment over the past 10 months."