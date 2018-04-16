Ice Hockey World Championship Division 1 Group A - Great Britain schedule
|2018 Men's Ice Hockey World Championship on the BBC
|Dates: 22-28 Apr Location: Budapest, Hungary
The men's World Championship Division 1 Group A tournament takes place in Budapest from 22-28 April.
Great Britain will face Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Slovenia and hosts Hungary.
GB are competing in Division 1 for the first time in four seasons, after winning promotion by defeating Japan in October 2017.
All times are BST.
Schedule
Sunday, 22 April
Great Britain v Slovenia (11:30)
Hungary v Kazakhstan (15:00)
Poland v Italy (18:30)
Monday, 23 April
Slovenia v Poland (15:00)
Italy v Hungary (18:30)
Tuesday, 24 April
Kazakhstan v Great Britain (15:00)
Wednesday, 25 April
Italy v Kazakhstan (11:30)
Great Britain v Poland (15:00)
Slovenia v Hungary (18:30)
Thursday, 26 April
Poland v Hungary (18:00)
Friday, 27 April
Kazakhstan v Slovenia (15:00)
Italy v Great Britain (18:30)
Saturday, 28 April
Kazakhstan v Poland (11:30)
Slovenia v Italy (15:00)
Hungary v Great Britain (18:30)
Standings
|World Championship Division 1 Group A
|P
|W
|L
|GD
|F
|A
|Pts
|Great Britain
|Hungary
|Italy
|Kazakhstan
|Poland
|Slovenia