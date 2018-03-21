Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Milton Keynes Lightning 10-4

The Belfast Giants were in free-scoring form at the SSE Arena

Brendan Connolly, Steve Saviano and David Rutherford all scored twice as the Belfast Giants saw off Milton Keynes Lightning 10-4 at the SSE Arena.

Colin Shields, Blair Riley, Jim Vandermeer and Sebastien Sylvestre were also on target as the Giants triumphed in the Elite League on Wednesday night.

Kevin King, Denny Kearney, Lewis Hook and Ben Foster found the net for the visitors.

The Giants are away to Cardiff on Saturday and home to Dundee on Sunday.

The victory boosts the Giants' hopes of securing third position ahead of the play-off quarter-finals over the Easter weekend.

The play-off finals will take place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 April.

After Milton Keynes took the lead, the Giants were 6-1 up by the end of the second period and ran out comfortable eventual winners.