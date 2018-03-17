Elite League: Belfast Giants lose 5-2 to Fife Flyers

Darcy Murphy of the Belfast Giants in action against Jordan Marr of Fife Flyers

The Belfast Giants lost to Fife Flyers for the first time this season on Saturday night, going down 5-2 in the Elite League at the SSE Arena.

Sebastien Sylvestre scored on the powerplay but Charlie Mosey and Shayne Stockton replied for the visitors.

In the second period Peter LeBlanc made it 3-1, before Blair Riley pulled one back for the Giants.

Mosey scored shorthanded and Russ Moyer found the net in the closing seconds to confirm a comfortable win for Fife.

The defeat ends a disappointing weekend for Belfast, who lost 3-2 to newly crowned Elite League champions Cardiff Devils at the same venue on Friday evening.

Saturday's win for the Flyers sees the Scottish side move onto 66 points and they are now joint third in the league standings along with the Giants.

The Giants face Milton Keynes Lightning in their next fixture at home on Wednesday.