Elite League Ice Hockey: Belfast Giants 2-3 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils won the treble last year and have the potential to do the same again this season

The Cardiff Devils were crowned Elite League regular season champions for the second year in a row with a 3-2 away win at Belfast Giants.

The first period ended 1-1, Colin Shields and Joey Martin with the goals at the SSE Arena.

Matt Pope gave the Devils the lead but Spiro Goulakos pegged them back to 2-2 in the second period.

With just seconds left and with the last attack of the game Andrew Hotham scored the Championship-winning goal.

The game started slowly and the eye-catching ice hockey which has been a part of both team's games this season was rarely on show in the opening 10 minutes.

The Giants however, who beat the Devils to win the Challenge Cup earlier this season, took a deserved lead through Shields after 13 minutes.

That goal kicked the Devils into life and the home side's lead lasted less than 60 seconds as Pope found Martin in space to tie to game in the first period.

This is the sixth time the Devils have won the regular season Championship, the first was in 1990

Close to 20 minutes passed before the game's next goal, this time Pope finishing off the Devils' attack, but just as the Devils looked to take control of the game back hit the Giants through Goulakos courtesy of a David Rutherford assist.

The tension in the SSE Arena was palpable in the third period with Devils fans sitting on the edge of their seats, knowing one goal could seal the title.

Just as the game looked to be heading for over-time, up popped Hotham with 20 seconds left to spark scenes of wild celebration amongst the travelling fans.

The win moves the Devils onto 81 points meaning even if Manchester Storm finish the season with the maximum points still available to them, the Devils would clinch the title based on the number of games won in regulation time.

Cardiff Devils general manager Todd Kelman told BBC Sport Wales: "It is amazing. To do back-to-back championships in this league is close to impossible.

"It is such a marathon to get through with so many games. People wrote us off early on and I didn't think we had the team who could do it.

"I am just so happy for the team and the group of guys we have and especially for Andrew Lord for the job he has done as head coach."