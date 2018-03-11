Elite League: Belfast Giants 6-4 Nottingham Panthers

Brendan Connolly (right) was on target twice in Belfast's win over Nottingham
Brendan Connolly's late empty-net goal completed Belfast's win over Nottingham

Belfast Giants regrouped from Saturday's 5-3 defeat by Braehead Clan by earning a 6-4 Elite League home win over Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.

Two Darcy Murphy goals helped Belfast lead 4-1 after the second period with Brendan Connolly and Sebastien Sylvestre also scoring Giants goals.

But after Colin Shields made it 5-1, Brett Perlini, Luke Pither and Tim Billingsley replied for Nottingham.

However, Connolly's empty-net goal completed Belfast's victory.

