BBC Sport - David Clarke: Nottingham Panthers forward reflects on 'amazing' career

Nottingham Panthers forward David Clarke reflects on an "amazing" career following the announcement that he will retire at the end of the season.

Clarke has been with the Panthers for 14 years and is the Elite League's all-time leading points and goalscorer, with 366 goals and 722 points.

